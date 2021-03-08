Genshin Impact: Childe vs Venti-Which characters should you summon?

Genshin Impact has revealed the 5-star summons for its 1.4 update, and players will see the return of Venti and Childe as pullable characters from the game's spotlight banners. Players may have a hard time choosing between them, as they are both major characters. Thankfully, for those players looking for more of an in-game advantage, the choice is simple.

Childe or Venti: Which Genshin Impact 1.4 character to shoot for?

There is not much of a choice here when it comes down to it. Venti is the superior choice as the character has an amazingly scalable utility. Childe has already outlived his use, replaced in tier lists as a main DPS by others.

He is not a terrible character to own, especially if players need Hydro. Overall, Venti wins and is the better of the two.

In fact, Venti is one of the best characters to own in Genshin Impact. His excellent mob control and swirl potential, combined with his exploration buffs, handicraft and increasing gliding stamina, make him a cornerstone to many team compositions.

Players should ultimately pick the character they want to choose. Those looking for the numbers and overall potential should definitely go with Venti. The players who are looking for a better Husbando can choose with their heart.

Drunk bard, or Childe of the Motherland? Anemo or Hydro? Control or DPS? Genshin Impact fans are used to having to choose how to use their wishes, but with two limited-time characters they may have missed out on, making the choice can be a bit more difficult now.

In the end, it is hard to compete with an Archon. A much tougher choice would have been between Venti and Zhongli, the latter being a major Genshin Impact tank after recent buffs. Childe is just not as attractive a choice as any other limited-time, 5-Star character would have been.

