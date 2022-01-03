Genshin Impact 2.4 update: Shenhe release date, ascension materials, signature weapon stats, and more

Shenhe is one of the most anticipated characters in Genshin Impact 2.4. Wielding the vision of Cryo, she is a polearm user with skills that support Cryo and Physical damage dealing characters. Coming up with the first set of banners in the 2.4 update alongside Xiao, players can start pulling for her on January 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM GMT +8.

In addition, everyone can start pre-farming for her ascension materials. While some of the required materials can't be picked up until Enkanomiya drops, other items such as Chunks from bosses or Nectar materials from Whopperflowers can still be found across Teyvat.

Genshin Impact Cryo 5-star character Shenhe's weapon and material details

Shenhe, the upcoming 5-star polearm Cryo wielder, will be available to players starting January 5, 2022. Like most banners, her wish event, "Lonesome Transcendence," will be active for 20 days.

1) Calamity Queller (5-star signature weapon for Shenhe)

Calamity Queller is the signature weapon for Shenhe, as teased by MiHoYo on December 31st. At level 90, it reaches the base ATK stat of 741 with a secondary ATK stat of 16.5%. Players need Mist Veiled Lead Elixir, Mist Grass Pollen, Whopperflower Nectar, among other things, to ascend this weapon.

Calamity Queller's refinement stat at level 1 include:

Gain 12% All Elemental DMG Bonus. Obtain Consummation for 20s after using an Elemental Skill, causing ATK to increase by 3.2% per second. This ATK increase has a maximum of 6 stacks. When the character equipped with this weapon is not on the field, Consummation's ATK increase is doubled.

At level 1, this weapon has a base ATK of 49 alongside 3.6 ATK% as a secondary stat.

2) Character and Talent ascension materials

To ascend Shenhe in Genshin Impact at complete phase 6 and level 90, players need the following materials:

Shivada Jade items (9 Fragments, 9 Chunks, 6 Gemstones, 1 Sliver) 168 Qingxin flowers. Whopperflower Nectar materials (18 Whopperflower, 36 Shimmering Nectar, 30 Energy Nectar). 46 Dragonheir's False Fin.

For her Talent, Genshin Impact players will need the following:

Scrolls of "Prosperity."

Six Hellfire Butterflies.

Crown of Insight.

Whopperflower Nectar materials.

Qingxin flowers location on Liyue (Image via Teyvat Interactive map)

Following scheduled maintenance, Genshin Impact players will get to wish for Shenhe and Xiao on January 5, 2022, alongside the banner for their respective weapons.

