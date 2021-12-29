Genshin Impact 2.4 update and upcoming banner release dates revealed

The upcoming 2.4 update on Genshin Impact has some exciting things in store for fans. From annual events to login rewards and new locations, the start of the new year is being celebrated by miHoYo. Players are eyeing the upcoming characters with great intent as the day they drop draws near.

Genshin Impact 2.4 will allow players to wish on four different 5-star characters, three of which are reruns. They are Shenhe, Xiao, Zhongli, and Ganyu. Much like version 2.3, players will get separate banners in each half, with Shenhe and Xiao in the first alongside Zhongli and Ganyu in the second.

The following article breaks down the exact date and time for the release of upcoming banners for Genshin Impact 2.4

Release dates and times for the banners upcoming in Genshin Impact 2.4

Right after the end of 2.3, Genshin Impact's new update will be live on January 5, 2022 following scheduled maintenance. The first half of the update will contain wish events on Shenhe, the 4-star Yun Jin, and Xiao's rerun.

Shenhe's "The Transcendent One Returns" alongside Xiao's "Invitation to Mundane" will both have the latest 4-star Yun Jin available for rate-up. Both of these banners will be live starting on January 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM GMT +8. As usual, these banners will run for 20 days, ending on January 25.

Naturally. the second half of the Genshin Impact 2.4 update will start on January 25, 2022. The event banners available then will be Zhongli's "Gentry of Hermitage" and Ganyu's "Adrift in the Harbor." Much like in the first half, players will be able to wish for both the characters starting January 25 at 6:00 PM GMT +8.

These two banners are scheduled to run for the remainder of 2.4, until February 14, 2022. Genshin Impact 2.4 will give away 10 Intertwined Fates, a 4-star Liyue character, Ninguang's skin, and host numerous events.

In addition, players will be able to access a brand new location called "Enkanomiya," which will hold a few Primogems within chests and domains too. As mentioned before, Genshin Impact 2.4 will start with the Shenhe and Xiao banner on January 5, 2022 following the scheduled maintenance.

Edited by Danyal Arabi