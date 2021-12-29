Genshin Impact reveals Enkanomiya bosses and monsters in version 2.4

The continuation of The Inazuma Diaries is here, and Genshin Impact shared about the new living beings in Enkanomiya. New enemies are expected to be in a new area, and Enkanomiya is not excluded.

The developer released the information beforehand to feed the players' curiosity in the next update patch. And it works for the community as they are now lamenting the best strategy to face the new enemies in Genshin Impact's Enkanomiya.

New monsters and living beings in Genshin Impact's Enkanomiya

1) New Elemental Variants of Specters

Three new elements for Specters will be added in Genshin Impact: Electro, Cryo, and Pyro. Although the developer does not reveal their skill set, players may expect similarities with the current Specters in Genshin Impact.

One of the skills that all Specters might have is when it is hit by a powerful strike, it will acquire 'Fury' and grow larger and stronger. Once the Specters are defeated, they will explode, dealing the respective elemental damage.

In addition, the Specters lack the self-aura of their corresponding element but are still immune to it. For example, a Hydro Specter will not have the Hydro status on them by default but are immune to any Hydro attacks.

2) Bathysmal Vishap

Bathysmal Vishap in Enkanomiya, Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact)

Bathysmal Vishaps are predators that lurk in the murky depths of Enkanomiya. They appear to have adapted to an unknown power source out in the deep seas, allowing them to use elements other than Hydro.

When a Basthysmal Vishap is up against the Travelers, it will unleash its devastating Cleansing Shower. Characters who are hit by this attack will lose some Elemental Energy. However, if players do not have enough Elemental Energy, they will lose HP instead.

3) Floating, Divda, and Formalo Ray

Ray is the first new living being that is not a monster in Enkanomiya. There are three types of Ray:

Floating Ray Divda Ray Formalo Ray

Floating Ray in Enkanomiya (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Floating Ray is a very unusual sky-dwelling monster. Travelers exploring Enkanomiya may come across this enigmatic beast roaming the region.

Divda Ray and Formalo Ray in Enkanomiya (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travelers can fish this strange cartilaginous fish Divda Rays and Formalo Rays at new Fishing Points in Enkanomiya. These fishes were once thought to be fantastical creatures, and now players can place them in their Serenitea Pot for decoration.

4) Deep Sea Unagi

Deep Sea Unagi in Enkanomiya (Image via Genshin Impact)

Deep Sea Unagi is the new variation of Unagi in Inazuma. Genshin Impact 2.3 currently only has two varieties of Unagi: Adorned Unagi and Red-Finned Unagi.

It is worth noting that Deep Sea Unagi might be able to be captured using Omni-Ubiquity Net in Genshin Impact. Besides that, players may be able to catch them without using any gadget to obtain Unagi Meat and use it as cooking ingredients.

Genshin Impact 2.4 is coming in a week, and players might want to save their Primogems as there are multiple desirable banners in the next version. Furthermore, gamers might want to check if they have fulfilled the requirements to unlock Enkanomiya before the new update launch.

