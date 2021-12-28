How to unlock Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact

Enkanomiya is a new location deep under Watatsumi Island, Inazuma, available in Genshin Impact version 2.4. The new area is one of the most hyped-up additions, aside from the next character banner, as it will provide new sources to farm Primogems.

However, Genshin Impact players should know that Enkanomiya is locked behind a few requirements, and they can only access the new site by fulfilling these criteria.

Guide to unlocking Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact version 2.4

Not every player in Genshin impact can access Enkanomiya right after the release of the version 2.4 update. The area is locked behind four criteria and will only be available after completing them all:

Reach Adventure Rank 30 or above Complete the Archon Quest "Chapter II: Act III - Omnipresence Over Mortals" Complete the World Quest "The Moon-Bathed Deep" Complete the World Quest "The Still Water's Flow"

The first three requirements can be completed in the current 2.3 version. However, there is no World Quest called 'The Still Water's Flow,' and it can be concluded that it is a new quest only available in Genshin Impact 2.4.

How to complete the Archon Quest 'Omnipresence Over Mortals' in Genshin Impact

Access the World Quest from the Quest page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Omnipresence Over Mortals is the last Act for the Archon Quest in Genshin Impact's Inazuma. It will be available once users reach Adventure Rank 30.

Genshin Impact gamers can easily start the World Quest from their Quest page under the Archon Quests section. They can then tap the Navigate button, and the game will mark out the location players need to go to begin the quest.

The Archon Quest Omnipresence Over Mortals (Image via Genshin Impact)

After a series of long events, users will finish the quest by talking to Yae Miko at the Grand Narukami Shrine and receive the achievement Omnipresence Over Mortals.

The Archon Quest is the most prolonged task in Genshin Impact, and it may take hours for gamers to complete it. However, it is essential to finish it so they can unlock Enkanomiya in the next version.

How to complete the 'The Moon-Bathed Deep' quest in Genshin Impact

Talk to Tsuyuko to start the Moon-Bathed Deep quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Moon-Bathed Deep is a World Quest in Inazuma. Players can start it by interacting with Tsuyuko, located north of the Mouun Shrine in Watatsumi Island.

The Quest Item can be viewed in the Inventory (Image via Genshin Impact)

Tsuyuko will request the Traveler to collect four Spirit Pearls in different locations to remove the seal on a cave entrance. Within the cave, they must solve another puzzle to break the final seal and receive a Quest Item 'Key of the Moon-bathed Deep.'

Also Read Article Continues below

There is still time to complete both quests in Genshin Impact 2.3. Although they may take some time to finish, it is worth gamers' time as it will allow them to enter a brand new area in version 2.4.

Edited by Ravi Iyer