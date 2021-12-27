How to get free Ningguang skin in Genshin Impact version 2.4

Genshin Impact version 2.4 will soon arrive with a ton of new content for players worldwide, including a free skin for Ningguang. The four-star Geo character will play an important role in the upcoming Archon Quest that revolves around her rebuilding the Jade Chamber in Liyue.

Obtaining free Ningguang skin in Genshin Impact version 2.4

Unlike Keqing's skin that will be sold in the Character Outfit shop, Ningguang's Orchid's Evening Gown skin will be available as a free reward.

Players who take part in the upcoming limited-time event called Fleeting Colors in Flight will have a chance at unlocking Ningguang's new skin for free. Naturally, they will have to complete specific tasks and win mini-games to get the outfit.

Fleeting Colors in Flight is the new name for the Lantern Rite rerun event. Alongside Ningguang's outfit, there will be many free rewards such as ten Intertwined Fates, Primogems, a four-star character from Liyue (including Yun Jin), and more.

However, users must note that the Ningguang skin will only be a free reward during the 2.4 update. Once Genshin Impact version 2.4 ends, the skin will be added to the Character Outfit shop alongside those for Barbara, Jean, and Keqing.

Ningguang skin's price and release date in Genshin Impact

As of now, it is safe to assume that users will be able to exchange Ningguang's Orchid's Evening Gown skin for the currencies obtained from the Lantern Rite rerun event.

However, the skin's price (in terms of Lantern Rite event currency) hasn't been revealed yet. Moreover, gamers must complete the 'The Stars Inscribe the Year's Wishes' quest to be eligible to get the free reward.

After Genshin Impact version 2.4 ends and the maintenance for version 2.5 begins, Ningguang's free skin will be added to the Character Outfit shop for 1680 Genesis Crystals. Players should not expect any limited-time discount on the skin when it arrives in the shop.

All in all, the Genshin Impact 2.4 Special Program was a massive success among fans, and the livestream certainly lived up to expectations. Currently, version 2.3 is live, and the Geo element's prominence has significantly increased with the release of Arataki Itto and Gorou.

