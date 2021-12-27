Genshin Impact 2.4 brings back Lantern Rite, Windtrace, free 4-star character, and a ton of event rewards

The 2.4 livestream has aired, revealing all the events coming in the next update to Genshin Impact.

Version 2.4 will have a lot to offer to Genshin Impact fans. Players will explore the new area, Enkanomiya, while summoning for two new characters: Shenhe and Yun Jin. Furthermore, with the return of Lantern Rite, the 2.4 event content will offer some generous rewards.

Lantern Rite and Windtrace to return in Genshin Impact 2.4

Genshin Impact 2.4 will bring back one of the game's most popular events, the Lantern Rite festival. This event has its own accompanying story, which focused mainly on Xiao the first time around.

In preparation for this year's Lantern Rite, Ningguang has reconstructed the Jade Chamber. The story should continue from here, as players learn of current Liyue events while participating in several event activities.

During the Lantern Rite festival, Genshin Impact players will make fireworks and recover items from the newly-constructed Jade Chamber. A puzzle activity is also featured, where players must rotate a 3D object so that its shadow matches a lantern. Lastly, a boss fight with a giant dragon awaits players who participate in Lantern Rite.

Lantern Rite rewards: A free 4-star character

By participating in the Lantern Rite story event, players will earn Primogems, Mora, and various level-up materials. There are also some smaller events attached to Lantern Rite, each with its own unique rewards.

In one part of the Lantern Rite festival, "May Fortune Find You," Genshin Impact players will get free wishes for logging into the game over the course of a week. The login bonuses will award players with a total 10 Intertwined Fates.

Like in last year's Lantern Rite, a free 4-star character will be up for grabs. In "Prosperous Partnerships," Genshin Impact players will select one 4-star character who's canonically based in Liyue. That character will either join the team or gamers will pick up one of their constellations instead.

Among the reward choices is the upcoming character, Yun Jin. The highly anticipated opera singer will be released as a playable character on January 5 when the update goes live. In the very same version as her release, gamers may pick her up for free in lieu of summoning her from the character banner.

Another notable reward tied to Lantern Rite is a free character skin for Ningguang. Genshin Impact players will unlock this skin, "Orchid's Evening Gown," by collecting enough event currency.

Keqing's getting a new skin for the festival as well, though hers will be a paid exclusive. For those interested, Keqing's outfit will be sold at a reduced price during 2.4.

Windtrace returns in Genshin Impact 2.4

Genshin Impact 2.4 will focus heavily on the festival in Liyue Harbor and the new underwater area of Enkanomiya. However, Mondstadt will have some ongoing activities as well.

Windtrace, Mondstadt's traditional prop hunt game, will make a rerun in version 2.4. Genshin Impact players will compete in co-op as one player tries to hunt down all the others who hide and run to the best of their abilities.

With the return of this popular novelty game and the rewarding Lantern Rite event, Genshin Impact seems like it will start strong in 2022. Fans of the game will see the update go live in under two weeks, with the release date set for January 5.

Edited by R. Elahi