Keqing skin release date, price, and how to obtain in Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream began with a showcase of Keqing's skin, and it is no surprise that players loved it. It will soon arrive in the Character Outfit shop with a limited-time discount.

While leaks had already revealed Keqing's skin, Genshin Impact confirmed it with the 2.4 Special Program and a recent Twitter post.

When will Keqing's new skin be released in Genshin Impact version 2.4?

miHoYo will release the Opulent Splendor skin for Keqing in the Character Outfit shop as soon as version 2.4 begins. The update will go live on January 5, 2022, and a 5-6 hour server maintenance will precede it.

There will be a limited-time discount on the Opulent Splendor skin from January 5, 2022, to February 14, 2022. Instead of 1680 Genesis Crystals, it will be available for 1350 Genesis Crystals in the offer period.

It is worth noting that users can only buy Keqing's new skin once.

How to obtain Keqing's skin in Genshin Impact

Keqing's skin in Genshin Impact will be exclusively available in the Character Outfit shop, and it won't be a free reward like the Ningguang skin.

Hence, gamers will have to visit the Character Outfit shop (from the in-game shop menu) to get their hands on the Opulent Splendor outfit. It is recommended to purchase the skin when it is available for 1350 Genesis Crystals.

The Opulent Splendor outfit has received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans, especially Keqing users. It is an excellent upgrade from the Piercing Thunderbolt outfit, the default skin for the character.

Alternative outfits like Opulent Splendor also add unique voiceovers when the character is added to the party.

As of now, alternative skins have been confirmed in Genshin Impact for four characters: Jean, Barbara, Ningguang, and Keqing.

From the looks of it, alternative skins for four-star characters will be initially given as free rewards and then be added to the shop. On the flip side, skins for five-star characters will exclusively arrive in the shop with a limited-time discount.

