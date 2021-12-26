Genshin Impact leaks reveal Ayato's skill name, codenamed as "WaterBlade"

Elements of Genshin Impact bring out the essence of real combat experience in the game. With over 40 characters wielding different powers, each fight becomes addictive when players get to mix and match different reactions. From boss fights to endgame Spiral Abyss, everyone needs to have their characters ready with the right gear and elemental synergies.

Genshin Impact version 2.4 is approximately ten days away. This update will bring a lot to the table, including new locations, events, characters, and reruns. However, fans want more regarding the latest reveal in one of the most recent trailers from 2.3.

Players got to hear a small part of what could very well be Ayaka's brother, Kamisato Ayato. The following article breaks down a few of the leaked data that has been roaming around the internet regarding Ayato's skill.

Latest leaks regarding Kamisato Ayato and Yae Miko's skills in Genshin Impact

Kamisato Ayato and Yae Miko are two of the most anticipated characters in Genshin Impact. While there are very few leaks to work with regarding both of them, a recent Reddit thread posted some of the skill names that might impact their playstyle directly in the future.

The image, which includes the names of the skills, was uploaded by the user "Proper-Employment263" in the Genshin_Impact_Leaks subreddit. While it is yet to be confirmed by any credible leakers, some of the names date back to previous leaks regarding Ayato having Hydro vision.

Possible datamined leaks regarding Ayato and Yae's skill names (Image via r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks)

Among all the leaked skill names, the one that catches the eye is the codenamed data "Waterblade". Genshin Impact is known to "power creep" certain characters by releasing a stronger version of the 5-star rarity.

Players are speculating whether the term "Waterblade" might have to do anything related to Xingqiu's skills, or perhaps even an ability to change stances like Childe or Raiden Shogun. In addition, the term "Ayato_Gadget_Taunt" might also indicate a form of taunting skill like Mona, Ganyu, and Itto.

Meanwhile, Yae Miko also had some of her skills revealed within the same post. Her normal attack is called "Bullets," which leaves many wondering about the nature of the weapon she will be using.

With Genshin Impact 2.4 just around the corner, players can expect Yae Miko and Kamisato Ayato to arrive somewhere around version 2.5 to 2.6.

