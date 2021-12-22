Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream date leaked ahead of official announcement

Genshin Impact version 2.4 will be released on January 4/5 (based on region), and players are eagerly looking forward to the livestream.

The 2.4 stream, as usual, will reveal upcoming content, including characters, banners, events, regions, and more. While the official announcement from miHoYo regarding the livestream is yet to arrive, leakers have already revealed the program's date.

Genshin Impact version 2.4 livestream date leaked

Prominent leakers in the Genshin Impact community, such as Ubatcha, believe that the 2.4 livestream will occur this Sunday. It usually happens on Fridays, but there might be a minor delay this time around.

Ubatcha believes the Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream will take place on Sunday (Image via Discord/Wangsheng Funeral Parlor server)

The leak regarding the livestream has been posted and confirmed on Reddit, Twitter, and the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord server. However, readers should still take it with a grain of salt as the official announcement will soon arrive.

If the leaks are accurate, players should expect the Genshin Impact version 2.4 livestream on December 26. Considering that the previous livestream happened on November 12, there's a heightened possibility that the upcoming Special Program Preview will occur after a break of 40 to 44 days.

// genshin leaks



2.4 livestream might be on sunday instead of friday this time, 5 more days to go 🍵

While the Chinese livestream should start around 8.00 or 9.00 pm (UTC+8), the English version should begin at 8.00 (UTC+8).

What to expect from Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream

The Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream is expected to include a ton of new content. Firstly, miHoYo will confirm the banners for Shenhe and Yun Jin. While the former will be a featured five-star unit, Yun Jin will be one of three featured four-star characters.

Moreover, fans are excited to witness two rerun banners yet again. Most leakers are confident that the Ganyu and Xiao rerun banners will be available during Genshin Impact 2.4.

However, there's also a slight possibility that Zhongli's rerun banner will be added due to the Geo element's growing prominence.

[Reliable] Lumie has confirmed Xiao + Shenhe first half 2.4.



Once again, no word yet on how this affects potential Ganyu/Zhongli appearances.



From WFP.

Apart from characters, the Enkanomiya region will finally appear in Genshin Impact version 2.4. From Junk chests to its alternating time cycles, leakers have revealed almost everything about the new underwater area.

Project Celestia



Enkanomiya will feature an alternating time cycle between Evernight and Whitenight that reveals different appearances of environments and mechanisms. There are a total of 9 subareas in Enkanomiya.



※ Subject to change.



#ProjectCelestia [2.4 BETA] EnkanomiyaEnkanomiya will feature an alternating time cycle between Evernight and Whitenight that reveals different appearances of environments and mechanisms. There are a total of 9 subareas in Enkanomiya.※ Subject to change. [2.4 BETA] EnkanomiyaEnkanomiya will feature an alternating time cycle between Evernight and Whitenight that reveals different appearances of environments and mechanisms. There are a total of 9 subareas in Enkanomiya.※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia

The leaks mentioned above have naturally added to the hype surrounding the upcoming update in Genshin Impact. As of now, Arataki Itto and Gorou are available with the character event wish banner, but the sales of the banner are surprisingly low.

