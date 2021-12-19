Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: New 'Junk' chests to reward Mora

Genshin Impact is all set to introduce Enkanomiya with the 2.4 update. Players are excited to explore the new region because it will introduce several new mechanics and a chest type.

Leakers have most recently discovered 'Junk' chests during the Genshin Impact 2.4 beta testing. Here's everything there is to know about this new chest type.

New Junk chests in Genshin Impact will reward Mora to players

Thanks to beta testers, it is confirmed that Enkanomiya will be a massive region. It has many teleport waypoints and contains over 200 chests. However, unlike the Tsurumi island, it doesn't contain any Remarkable chests that give Serenitea pot blueprints.

Instead, the Enkanomiya region contains a new type of chest called 'Junk' chests. These chests are evenly spread across the region and players will get Mora after opening them.

The Mora reward will be random and players can get either 10,000 or 15,000 Mora from them.

As per 46cba on Twitter, Junk chests in Enkanomiya aren't located in common locations such as monster camps. Travelers will have to find them in discrete areas and 'Investigate' to collect the rewards.

46cba @abc64fake Regarding junk chests, they're more akin to random "Investigate" spots you'd find around the map and which drop random stuff.





How many chests are available in Enkanomiya?

One of the biggest reasons players are excited about Genshin Impact version 2.4 is the extension of the Sacred Sakura tree's level. The tree is currently maxed at Lv. 40, which will increase to Lv. 50 with the upcoming update.

Naturally, leveling up the tree requires Electro Sigils that can be farmed by opening chests. While sweaty players have already hunted down every chest in Inazuma and have stacked additional sigils, casual players will be delighted to know that Enkanomiya has over 280 chests.

46cba @abc64fake I have counted a total of 206 chests in Enkanomiya.





200 chests in the upcoming region belong to Common, Exquisite, Precious, and Luxurious categories and there are close to 82 Junk chests.

46cba @abc64fake















Searching for chests and exploring Enkanomiya will certainly be worth the effort because the Electro Sigil store in Inazuma will be available after the release of patch 2.4 as well.

Overall, the 2.4 update for Genshin Impact seems to be loaded with a ton of content. The live stream for the upcoming content will be conducted soon, and until then, players can wish for Arataki Itto and Gorou through the latest character event wish banner.

