Marvelous Merchandise event in Genshin Impact: Start date, end date, and how to get rewards

Marvelous Merchandise is one of the most popular events in Genshin Impact, primarily owing to the free rewards it offers. By simply exchanging some items with Liben, players can get 380 Primogems, XP books, and Mora.

Genshin Impact recently announced that Marvelous Merchandise is coming back in version 2.3, and here's everything there is to know about the event.

Start and end date of Marvelous Merchandise event in Genshin Impact

The Marvelous Merchandise event in Genshin Impact will begin on December 27. Thereafter, players will have to login for seven days to find Liben. The NPC will be available on the map until 3 January 2022.

During the event, Travelers can look around Mondstadt for Liben the merchant. Give him the materials he requires to open Boxes o' Marvels, which contain Primogems and other rewards.



Interestingly, Marvelous Merchandise has the easiest eligibility criteria for any event in Genshin Impact. To take part in the upcoming rerun, players just need to be Adventure Rank 12 or above, which is achievable in just a few hours of playing.

How to get rewards in Marvelous Merchandise event in Genshin Impact

Just like any other event, the Marvelous Merchandise event begins with a short quest through which players will discover the NPC named Liben. The event menu gives a subtle hint that says, "Rumor has it people have seen an odd person show up inside Mondstadt".

Liben offers the following Box O' Marvels when players interact with him:

Pyro Box- 40 Primogems + 6 Hero's Wit

40 Primogems + 6 Hero's Wit Electro Box - 40 Primogems + 3 Teachings of Freedom+ 3 Teachings of Resistance+ 3 Teachings of Ballad

- 40 Primogems + 3 Teachings of Freedom+ 3 Teachings of Resistance+ 3 Teachings of Ballad Dendro Box - 40 Primogems+ 3 Teachings of Prosperity+ 3 Teachings of Diligence + 3 Teachings of Gold

- 40 Primogems+ 3 Teachings of Prosperity+ 3 Teachings of Diligence + 3 Teachings of Gold Cryo Box - 40 Primogems+ 60,000 Mora

- 40 Primogems+ 60,000 Mora Geo Box- 40 Primogems+ 10 Fine Enhancement Ore + 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore

40 Primogems+ 10 Fine Enhancement Ore + 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore Hydro Box - 40 Primogems + 20,000 Mora + 4 Hero's Wit

- 40 Primogems + 20,000 Mora + 4 Hero's Wit Anemo Box- 40 Primogems + 20,000 Mora + 8 Mystic Enhancement Ore

It is evident that the Pyro and Geo Box O' Marvels aren't too rewarding. To avoid them, it is recommended to visit someone else's world through Co-Op and get a better box from the Liben NPC there.

If players collect all seven boxes, they are guaranteed to get 280 Primogems through Marvelous Merchandise. In addition, opening a box for the fifth time grants 100 Primogems, implying that a total of 380 Primogems can be collected through the event.

To open the aforementioned boxes, Liben asks for common items that adventurers already have in abundance unless they're really new to the game. These include Apple, Berry, Sweet Flower, and Raddish, among other things.

Where to find Liben In Genshin Impact

Up until now, Liben has always arrived at a fixed location in Mondstadt. The NPC spawns at the right of the entrance of the city. For reference, players can first visit Flora's flower shop and Liben stands just ahead of it.

Liben NPC in Mondstadt region of Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

It is unlikely that Genshin Impact will shift Liben's location to Liyue or Inazuma with the upcoming rerun since the Adventure Rank requirement is merely 12. Players have to complete a ton of quests and gain a higher AR to unlock Inazuma.

All in all, Marvelous Merchandise in Genshin Impact is undoubtedly one of the easiest events to collect Primogems for the highly-anticipated banners in Genshin Impact version 2.4. It is worth noting that the rewards do not stack for the last day, and players must log in every day to claim them.

