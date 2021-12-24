When and how to watch Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream: Special program time and link for all regions

The official announcement for the Genshin Impact 2.4 live stream is finally here. After weeks of anticipation, the Special Program will be conducted on December 26.

Players across several world regions will watch the livestream, and this article mentions the time and link for all areas. It also explains where and how fans can watch the program.

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 12/26/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

How and when to watch Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream

As usual, the Genshin Impact Special Program will premier on the game's official Twitch channel. As per the official announcement, the livestream will begin on December 26 at 7.00 am (UTC-5).

The time for other regions is as follows:

USA - 7.00 am EST

- 7.00 am EST India - 5.30 pm IST

- 5.30 pm IST United Kingdom - 12.00 pm UTC+0

- 12.00 pm UTC+0 Philippines - 8.00 pm (UTC+8)

- 8.00 pm (UTC+8) Malaysia - 8.00 pm (UTC+8)

- 8.00 pm (UTC+8) Australia - 11.00 PM (UTC +11)

Players should certainly watch the livestream to take a sneak peek at the upcoming content in Genshin Impact. While leakers and beta testers have already revealed everything that will be released, the official announcements always legitimize such claims.

Also, three Primogem redeem codes are dropped randomly in the stream. These codes grant 100 free Primogems each, implying that a total of 300 Primogems can be collected through the Special Program.

What to expect from the Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream

The 2.4 Special Program should contain a ton of exciting announcements, including:

Enkanomiya

Enkanomiya is an upcoming underwater region located under the Watatsumi island. It has alternating time cycles, Junk Chests, and a new World Boss.

46cba @abc64fake I have counted a total of 206 chests in Enkanomiya.



...And no ikea chests, though they could've been added at a later point during the beta or on release (and also I could just be incompetent since I rushed it a bit) I have counted a total of 206 chests in Enkanomiya....And no ikea chests, though they could've been added at a later point during the beta or on release (and also I could just be incompetent since I rushed it a bit)

Shenhe and Yun Jin

Shenhe and Yun Jin are already popular among players as miHoYo revealed them ahead of the 2.3 update. Shenhe is a five-star Cryo Polearm unit, while Yun Jin is a four-star Geo support unit.

The Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream should throw some light on the playstyle and personalities of both Yun Jin and Shenhe.

Moreover, the rerun banners that will most likely feature Ganyu, Xiao, and Zhongli should be confirmed in the livestream.

Events

Lastly, the 2.4 livestream will reveal events that will help gamers get free rewards and Primogems.

Interestingly, the Lantern Rite rerun event will allow players to unlock a four-star character from Liyue for free, including Yun Jin.

The list of events that will arrive in Genshin Impact version 2.4 are:

With Sleet and Storm (New world boss in Enkanomiya).

Lantern Rite rerun

Over Mountains and Seas

A Study in Potions

All in all, it is safe to assume that millions of users will watch the Genshin Impact 2.4 Special Program together. As of now, Arataki Itto and Gorou are featured in the version 2.3 character event wish banner, and the inevitable rise of the Geo element is evident.

