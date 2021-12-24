Top 5 things to expect from Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream this Sunday: Primogems Redeem codes and more

Genshin Impact has finally announced the 2.4 Special Program, which will contain massive announcements regarding the upcoming update. The live stream will begin on December 26, 2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5).

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 12/26/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

>>>



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 12/26/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 12/26/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/yA5NIFN31m

Players around the world have sky-scraping expectations from the 2.4 update. Here's everything that should be included in the Special Program this Sunday.

Top 5 announcements to expect from Genshin Impact 2.4 live stream

1) Enkanomiya

Leakers and beta testers have confirmed that a new region called Enkanomiya will be added to Genshin Impact with patch 2.4. The underwater region is located under Watatsumi island. Players will have to complete the Moon Bathed Deep World Quest to access it.

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



Enkanomiya will feature an alternating time cycle between Evernight and Whitenight that reveals different appearances of environments and mechanisms. There are a total of 9 subareas in Enkanomiya.



※ Subject to change.



#ProjectCelestia [2.4 BETA] EnkanomiyaEnkanomiya will feature an alternating time cycle between Evernight and Whitenight that reveals different appearances of environments and mechanisms. There are a total of 9 subareas in Enkanomiya.※ Subject to change. [2.4 BETA] EnkanomiyaEnkanomiya will feature an alternating time cycle between Evernight and Whitenight that reveals different appearances of environments and mechanisms. There are a total of 9 subareas in Enkanomiya.※ Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia

Enkanomiya is a unique region that has alternating time cycles, a new world boss, and Junk chests. More information regarding these mechanics and features should be revealed through the 2.4 live stream.

2) New characters

Both Shenhe and Yun Jin were officially revealed by Genshin Impact ahead of the 2.3 update. Naturally, players can now expect to learn about the playstyle and personality of both characters.

Having said that, leakers have already suggested that Shenhe is a featured five-star unit, while Yun Jin is a four-star Geo support.

3) Rerun banners

Dual re-run banners were introduced to Genshin Impact with the 2.3 update, as players witnessed the simultaneous return of Eula and Albedo. Two re-run banners should arrive with the 2.4 patch as well, and they will most likely feature Ganyu and Xiao.

However, there's also a possibility that a Zhongli rerun banner will be added in the second phase of the update. Some prominent leakers in the community are supporting the claims about triple rerun banners (Xiao+ Ganyu + Zhongli).

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (225/225 = Benny's Mistsplttr) @SaveYourPrimos Clarification: Uncle Papa (lol) appears to be supporting a triple rerun banner (three reruns + Shenhe) for 2.4, that /appears/ to be Ganyu/Zhongli/Xiao based on the screenshot's chosen. Clarification: Uncle Papa (lol) appears to be supporting a triple rerun banner (three reruns + Shenhe) for 2.4, that /appears/ to be Ganyu/Zhongli/Xiao based on the screenshot's chosen.

In the 2.4 live stream, Genshin Impact might confirm the rerun banners and also mention the pattern in which they'll be added.

4) Free skin and character

In every new update, Genshin Impact hands out certain free rewards (characters, skins, or weapons) to the community. In the 2.4 update, the free rewards will be distributed through events.

According to leaks, the events in Genshin Impact version 2.4 will be:

With Sleet and Storm (New world boss in Enkanomiya).

Lantern Rite rerun

Over Montains and Seas

A Study in Potions

F2P players, beginners, and low spenders will be delighted to know that a free four-star character will be rewarded to them with the Lantern Rite rerun event. The characters will be from Liyue region, which include Xingqiu, Ningguang, Xiangling, Yanfei, Chongyun, and Yun Jin, among others.

Lastly, new skins for Ningguang and Keqing might arrive in Genshin Impact with version 2.4. While Keqing's skin will be a paid cosmetic, Ningguang's new skin might be a free reward.

5) Primogems

Each Genshin Impact live stream drops three Redeem codes through which players can get free Primogems. Each Redeem code grants 100 Primogems, implying that a total of 300 Primogems can be received by watching the Special Program.

Also Read Article Continues below

Overall, Genshin Impact version 2.4 seems to be loaded with a ton of content. From new characters to a beautiful underground region, players will have a lot to explore.

Edited by Saman