Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream date and time officially announced

The highly anticipated Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream date and time has finally been officially announced by miHoYo. In less than two weeks, Genshin Impact will release the 2.4 updates, and this upcoming livestream will give a sneak peek at the new content.

The 2.4 livestream will be part of a Special Program Announcement that will air for under an hour. Fans can learn about the upcoming banners, events, and possibly new areas coming to Genshin Impact by watching the livestream.

Genshin Impact 2.4 special program date and where to watch

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 12/26/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 12/26/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

Genshin Impact announced the official date and time for the next special program on their social media accounts. Based on the tweets above, Genshin Impact version 2.4 will be having its special program on December 26 at 07:00 am (UTC -5).

Genshin Impact Official Twitch account (Image via Twitch/GenshinImpactOfficial)

The livestream will premiere on Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel. Fans can visit their channel by clicking here.

Genshin Impact Official TikTok account (Image via TikTok/genshinimpact_en)

In addition to Twitch, Genshin Impact TikTok channel will also premiere the livestream. The special program will air simultaneously for both Twitch and TikTok, so gamers can choose which platform they are most comfortable with.

Genshin Impact Official Youtube account (Image via YouTube/Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact fans who do not have the spare time to watch the live broadcast do not need to worry as they can watch the replay on the official Youtube channel. However, the time will be different than the one for Twitch and TikTok channels.

The 2.4 special program will be broadcast on the Genshin Impact YouTube channel on December 26 at 11:00 am (UTC -5). Travelers can check out the channel here.

What to expect in Genshin Impact 2.4 livestream

1) Three new redeem codes

Three redeem codes will be available (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players may expect three redeemable codes from the 2.4 livestream. Each one usually comes with 100 Primogems and other materials such as Hero's Wit and Mystic Enhancement Ores.

However, readers should keep in mind that these redeem codes are only available for a limited period of time, so players should not put off redeeming their codes.

2) Upcoming characters and weapon banners

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Ethereal Soul Amidst the Mortal Realm



Shenhe comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists. Due to certain reasons, Cloud Retainer took her in as a disciple.



To Shenhe, Cloud Retainer is a knowledgeable and chatty master.



#GenshinImpact Shenhe ‧ Lonesome TranscendenceEthereal Soul Amidst the Mortal RealmShenhe comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists. Due to certain reasons, Cloud Retainer took her in as a disciple.To Shenhe, Cloud Retainer is a knowledgeable and chatty master. Shenhe ‧ Lonesome TranscendenceEthereal Soul Amidst the Mortal RealmShenhe comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists. Due to certain reasons, Cloud Retainer took her in as a disciple.To Shenhe, Cloud Retainer is a knowledgeable and chatty master.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/OrjpVCqmkD

Shenhe and Yun Jin will be introduced to the game. Both ladies were originally teased on Genshin Impact social media. Shenhe is a descendant of an exorcist clan's branch family, and Cloud Retainer accepted her as a disciple for a variety of reasons.

Yun Jin, on the other hand, is the director of the Yun-Han Opera Troupe. She is also a well-known character in the opera scene in Liyue Harbor.

3) New area

The recent Developer Discussion hints at how the map may be expanded in the next version. Thus, Genshin Impact players can expect a new area with tons of new treasure chests and hidden side quests.

The character banners may be the highlight of the next livestream as players can't wait to see which banner Shenhe and Yun Jin will be on. Furthermore, fans are also speculating about rerun banners for Ganyu and Xiao. Players that are anticipating the arrival of old characters should have their Primogems ready.

