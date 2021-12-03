How many Primogems are needed to get Shenhe in Genshin Impact?

Ignoring previously-saved Intertwined Fates for a moment, Genshin Impact players can spend between 160 to 28,800 Primogems to get Shenhe.

Of course, that's only possible when Shenhe is available in Genshin Impact 2.4. She's a 5-star unit, so players can only summon her on banners that feature her. It's worth noting that this wide range of Primogems is due to luck and the Pity system.

The number of Primogems needed for Shenhe will vary for Genshin Impact players

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Ethereal Soul Amidst the Mortal Realm



Shenhe comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists. Due to certain reasons, Cloud Retainer took her in as a disciple.



To Shenhe, Cloud Retainer is a knowledgeable and chatty master.



It costs 160 Primogems to make one summon in Genshin Impact. Hence, that's the lowest number of Primogems possible. Alternatively, it would be zero Primogems if the player uses an Intertwined Fate from something like Paimon's Bargains. This option is doable thanks to either luck or by maximizing the Pity system.

The maximum 28,800 Primogem count is thanks to the Pity system. Every 90 pulls guarantee that the player will get a 5-star character (if they haven't gotten one yet). If the player fails the first 50:50, they will get Shenhe on their 180th summon.

The Pity system in Genshin Impact

Here is a quick summary of what players should know right away about Pity in Genshin Impact:

Soft Pity: After 75 summons, players have an increased chance of pulling a 5-star unit.

After 75 summons, players have an increased chance of pulling a 5-star unit. Hard Pity: At 90 summons, the player will get a 5-star character.

At 90 summons, the player will get a 5-star character. Resetting Pity: Getting a 5-star character resets the Soft and Hard Pity.

Note: All of the above is based on the number of summons since a player last got a 5-star unit. For example, a player who got Shenhe on their 56th pull won't automatically get a 5-star on the 90th pull. Instead, they would get one on their 146th pull, assuming they don't get another 5-star character by then.

Players in need of several Primogems can buy Genesis Crystals if they really want Shenhe (Image via Genshin Impact)

Some gacha games include a pity system to guarantee that a player will receive a 5-star character after a certain number of pulls. In Genshin Impact's case, players will get one after 90 summons. Like other gacha games, the player can still get the 5-star character (Shenhe in this case) beforehand.

However, players have a 50:50 chance of getting the featured 5-star character at 90 summons. If they win the 50:50, that means they only had to spend 14,400 Primogems. Otherwise, they would have to spend up to 28,800 Primogems to guarantee that Shenhe comes home.

Yun Jin is a 4-star unit, but she will also be on Shenhe's banner (Image via Genshin Impact)

Pity rates transfer from one character banner to another, but they don't transfer from a weapon banner to a character banner. Weapon banners have a slightly different pity system, but it's not relevant to summoning Shenhe in Genshin Impact.

Hence, players can guarantee a 5-star in their first pull on Shenhe's banner. Travelers can get an idea of where their Pity is by looking at their recent summons under "History" on the Wish page.

Quick summary

Shenhe is a 5-star Cryo Polearm user (Image via Genshin5stars (Twitter)

Here is a succinct summary of how many Primogems a player might need to spend:

Best Case Scenario: 160 Primogems

160 Primogems Gets Lucky at the 50:50: 14,400 Primogems

14,400 Primogems Worst Case Scenario: 28,800 Primogems

Remember, players can spend anywhere between 160 to 28,800 Primogems trying to get Shenhe (or any other featured 5-star character). Everything depends on their luck and current Pity.

Previously-saved Intertwined Fates will lower the Primogem count by 160 per Intertwined Fate.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider

