Genshin Impact confirms Yun Jin and Shenhe’s weapon type and Elements

Shenhe and Yun Jin are the two new characters that have been revealed by Genshin Impact on their Twitter account.

Along with the characters, they have also revealed the weapon type and elements for them as well. Both of these characters will be part of the patch update 2.4 that is expected to drop on January 5, 2022.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



◆ Shenhe ‧ Lonesome Transcendence

◆ Ethereal Soul Amidst the Mortal Realm

◆ Cryo

◆ Crista Doloris



#GenshinImpact "One has traversed many realms and taken a great many pupils. Among them, Shenhe bears the closest resemblance to oneself. " — Cloud Retainer◆ Shenhe ‧ Lonesome Transcendence◆ Ethereal Soul Amidst the Mortal Realm◆ Cryo◆ Crista Doloris "One has traversed many realms and taken a great many pupils. Among them, Shenhe bears the closest resemblance to oneself. " — Cloud Retainer◆ Shenhe ‧ Lonesome Transcendence◆ Ethereal Soul Amidst the Mortal Realm◆ Cryo◆ Crista Doloris#GenshinImpact https://t.co/vIzYf2SVq0

The designs for Yun Jin and Shenhe were leaked a few months back. Since then, Genshin Impact players have been eagerly awaiting further information on both of them. It was only recently that miHoYo confirmed everything regarding these characters.

Genshin Impact to release Yun Jin and Shenhe in January 2022 as polearm users

Yun Jin and Shenhe will be polearm users in Genshin Impact. This means that two more characters are going to join the long list of already existing polearm based characters. Currently, Zhongli, Raiden Shogun, Xiao, Hu Tao, Thoma, Xiangling and Rosaria are the polearm users present in the game.

That means with Shenhe and Yun Jin the total number is going to be 10. While fans might argue that miHoYo has been releasing way too many characters belonging to the same archetype, there is no denying that these characters are also some of the best in the game.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



◆ Yun Jin ‧ Stage Lucida

◆ Current Director of Yun-Han Opera Troupe

◆ Geo

◆ Opera Grandis



#GenshinImpact "One performance by Yun Jin at our tea house rakes in enough Mora that we won't have to open for a whole month!" — Fan Er'ye of Heyu Tea House◆ Yun Jin ‧ Stage Lucida◆ Current Director of Yun-Han Opera Troupe◆ Geo◆ Opera Grandis "One performance by Yun Jin at our tea house rakes in enough Mora that we won't have to open for a whole month!" — Fan Er'ye of Heyu Tea House◆ Yun Jin ‧ Stage Lucida◆ Current Director of Yun-Han Opera Troupe◆ Geo◆ Opera Grandis#GenshinImpact https://t.co/UKC0FojsFu

Currently, most polearm users are top-tier units and some of the best at what they do. Therefore, fans can expect Shenhe and Yun Jin to be at similar levels. When it comes to their elements, Genshin Impact has listed those as well. Shenhe is set to be a cryo element user and Yun Jin will be a Geo element user.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Current Director of Yun-Han Opera Troupe



She is the director of the Yun-Han Opera Troupe and is also a famous figure in Liyue Harbor's opera scene.



#GenshinImpact Yun Jin ‧ Stage LucidaCurrent Director of Yun-Han Opera TroupeShe is the director of the Yun-Han Opera Troupe and is also a famous figure in Liyue Harbor's opera scene. Yun Jin ‧ Stage LucidaCurrent Director of Yun-Han Opera TroupeShe is the director of the Yun-Han Opera Troupe and is also a famous figure in Liyue Harbor's opera scene.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/fKkSfgQhk5

There is no doubt that Cryo is one of the strongest elements in the game. As of now, every other Cryo 5-star namely Ganyu, Eula, Aloy and Aayaka are really good units. The only exception in that list is Qiqi. Since Shenhe has been rumored to be a 5-star unit as well, it can be expected that she is going to be equally strong.

As for Yun Jin, currently there are no bad characters in the game that have the Geo element attached to them. Yun Jin has been rumored to be a 4-star unit by leakers. Almost every 4-star character that has been released in Genshin Impact is extremely good in terms of utility and design.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Ethereal Soul Amidst the Mortal Realm



Shenhe comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists. Due to certain reasons, Cloud Retainer took her in as a disciple.



To Shenhe, Cloud Retainer is a knowledgeable and chatty master.



#GenshinImpact Shenhe ‧ Lonesome TranscendenceEthereal Soul Amidst the Mortal RealmShenhe comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists. Due to certain reasons, Cloud Retainer took her in as a disciple.To Shenhe, Cloud Retainer is a knowledgeable and chatty master. Shenhe ‧ Lonesome TranscendenceEthereal Soul Amidst the Mortal RealmShenhe comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists. Due to certain reasons, Cloud Retainer took her in as a disciple.To Shenhe, Cloud Retainer is a knowledgeable and chatty master.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/OrjpVCqmkD

Considering the above aspects, fans have plenty of reasons to be excited about Yun Jin as well. However, the rarities are still a rumor and therefore should be taken with a grain of salt.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Since they are new characters, fans can expect their banners to drop on January 26 2022, after the rumored Xiao banner in the first-half.

Stay updated with latest Genshin Impact news, leaks, and more via our Twitter handle!

Edited by Danyal Arabi