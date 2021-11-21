Genshin Impact 2.3 weapon banner and 4-star characters officially revealed

With Genshin Impact version 2.3 right around the corner, fans of miHoYo’s flagship title are gearing up for the next major update.

Genshin Impact 2.3 is going to make the two Geo characters Gorou and Itto playable, however, their banners will not inaugurate the update, as their runs will be made available from the second phase onwards.

Version 2.3 will kick things off with an Albedo and Eula rerun. This will be the first time these two 5-star characters get a second banner run after the initial reveal. This is also something that Albedo fans have been waiting for almost a year for.

However, apart from Eula and Albedo, the first phase of Genshin Impact 2.3 will be bringing a weapons banner and higher drop rates for three 4-star characters to go with the reruns.

Bennett, Noelle, and Rosaria to be featured alongside Albedo and Eula in Genshin Impact 2.3

Official news of Freedom-Sworn, Song of Broken Pines, and Wine and Song confirmed by HoYoLAB (image via HoYoLAB)

It was previously rumored that Freedom-Sworn, Song of Broken Pines, and Wine and Song will be getting their banner runs in 2.3. The speculation was confirmed earlier today by an article in HoYoLAB, which mentions the fact that the last time Song of Broken Pines was featured was all the way back in version 1.6 when Kazuha was first released.

Additionally, in conjunction with Eula and Albedo, the 4-star characters, Bennett, Noelle, and Rosaria will also be featured as secondary pulls for the main banner.

Genshin Impact version 2.3 is set to go live in just three days’ time on November 24, and miHoYo will be providing additional information on what more fans can expect from the next major update.

The Eula and Albedo banner will be live for approximately 3 weeks and will be replaced by Arataki Itto and Gorou on December 14 as part of the second phase.

Edited by Danyal Arabi