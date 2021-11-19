Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Eula and Albedo banner 4-star characters revealed

A new Genshin Impact 2.3 leak suggests that Eula and Albedo will have the same 4-star characters in their rerun banners.

Genshin Impact 2.3 will be the first time that the game will have two rerun banners running simultaneously. Hence, some players were curious about whom the 4-star characters for each banner were going to be. In this case, it's the same three 4-star characters:

Rosaria

Noelle

Bennett

The weapons to appear in Genshin Impact 2.3 have also been leaked:

Freedom-Sworn

Song of the Broken Pines

Alley Hunter

Lion's Roar

Dragon's Bane

Wine and Song

Sacrificial Sword

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Who are the 4-star characters for Eula and Albedo's banners?

The leaked 4-star characters and weapons (Image via Genshin Impact Leaks Reddit)

It's worth reiterating that this Genshin Impact 2.3 leak states that the 4-star characters are going to be the same for both Albedo and Eula's rerun. That means Rosaria, Noelle, and Bennett will appear on both rerun banners.

This same leak also showcases the aforementioned weapons that should appear in the upcoming Genshin Impact 2.3 Epitome Invocation.

The 4-star characters

These 4-star characters will appear on Albedo and Eula's banners in Genshin Impact 2.3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact 2.3 will feature some 4-star characters who haven't been featured in several months. These 4-star characters are always available to be summoned, but the upcoming banners will be some players' best opportunity to increase their Constellations.

Rosaria is the most recent character to be featured, last appearing in Kokomi's first banner back in late September 2021. Noelle hasn't been featured since late April 2021 in a Zhongli rerun. Likewise, Bennett last appeared in late June 2021 in Kazuha's first banner.

Out of these three 4-star characters, Bennett is the most useful for players seeking to push the Spiral Abyss. He has the highest usage rate out of every 4-star character, as his support capabilities greatly enhance most teams using him.

When do Albedo and Eula's banners begin?

Eula and Albedo will return in Genshin Impact 2.3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Both Albedo and Eula's rerun banners will start at the first half of Genshin Impact 2.3. The date for players to remember is November 24, 2021. Both banners will end on December 14, 2021, which is the date when Arataki Itto's banner begins.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

These banners will be both Albedo and Eula's first reruns in Genshin Impact. Albedo is a 5-star Geo Sword user, whereas Eula is a 5-star Cryo Claymore user. Their banners are separate from one another, but they share the same 4-star characters.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Which rerun interests you more? Albedo Eula 1 votes so far