Genshin Impact 2.3 to bring three 5-star characters, Eula, Albedo, and Itto

Genshin Impact version 2.3 update is on the horizon, and fans are quite excited to finally learn more about the upcoming two Geo characters, Itto and Gorou.

However, miHoYo has previously announced that both of these characters will only be playable during the second banner run of 2.3, and the version will instead be inaugurated by reruns for both Albedo and Eula.

This will be the first rerun banner for both the 5-star Geo and the 5-star Cryo character, certainly making Genshin Impact version 2.3 something for a lot of fans to look forward to.

Genshin Impact News @GenshinImpactUp



Phase 1 - Albedo and Eula

Phase 2 - Itto and Gorou



Banners for Genshin Impact Ver 2.3
Phase 1 - Albedo and Eula
Phase 2 - Itto and Gorou

Albedo and Eula’s rerun was something that has already been speculated upon by the community over the last couple of weeks. While there have been an array of datamined leaks for Albedo, it was only earlier today that Eula was added to the list of possibilities for an upcoming run.

Needless to say, the leaks were quite accurate, and miHoYo has finally confirmed in their Livestream that version 2.3 will kick off with Albedo and Eula, with Itto and Gorou soon to follow in 3 weeks.

Eula rerun in Genshin Impact and new banner system

SaveYourPrimos @SaveYourPrimos Summary:



- New banner type for reruns. Will only show up with another rerun. Shares pity with Character Banner.



- First half of 2.3 will be Albedo Rerun Banner and Eula Rerun Banner. Second half will be Gorou + Itto Banner.



- New banner type for reruns. Will only show up with another rerun. Shares pity with Character Banner.
- First half of 2.3 will be Albedo Rerun Banner and Eula Rerun Banner. Second half will be Gorou + Itto Banner.

What’s interesting about the Eula rerun is that the character was recently released, and it was in May 2021 that she had her first official banner run.

In comparison, Albedo had to wait much longer to get his first banner run in the game. The Chief Alchemist and Captain of the Investigation Team of the Knights of Favonius was released in December 2020, and it’s about to be almost a year before he finally gets his return. Hence, Albedo is more anticipated by the community.

Version 2.3 will be the first time that Genshin Impact gets a “character event wish-2 banner”, and this will follow a completely different structure than what the normal banner system pertains to.

The new system will be here to stay, but will only be applicable to rerun banners, meaning that new character releases will not have the same privilege.

Genshin Impact version 2.3 is scheduled to go live on November 24, as soon as Hu Tao’s banner run comes to an end.

Edited by Atul S