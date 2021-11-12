Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream countdown, time, Twitch link, and expected announcements

The Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream will be happening soon, so players may wish not to miss it.

It will be a big day for Genshin Impact news, as many players eagerly await new content. Several leaks exist about Genshin Impact 2.3, with many of them likely to appear in this livestream.

The Official Genshin Impact Twitter account announced the Special Program livestream back on November 9, 2021. The date for players to remember is November 12, 2021. It will begin at 7:00 AM (UTC-5).

Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream countdown, time, Twitch link, and what to expect

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

>>>



#GenshinImpact The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 12/11/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 12/11/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/CXB0wP8ho5

The above Tweet includes the time, date, and Twitch link for players to use. The last part will redirect players to the official Genshin Impact account on Twitch, which is known as GenshinImpactOfficial. If a player goes to that link as it's live, they should see the livestream being active.

This Special Program livestream will occur on November 12, 2021, at 7:00 AM (UTC-5). Genshin Impact's Twitter does not specify how long it will last. However, past livestreams do stay up on YouTube for players to watch later.

Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream countdown

The following embed includes a countdown, so players don't have to convert it into other times:

The countdown won't be relevant after the livestream begins. If the player doesn't see any time on it, then it has most likely already started. In the situation that the livestream begins at an unfavorable time, players are recommended to wait until the YouTube video is posted.

What to expect

Anybody who has been following Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks should have a general idea of what will happen. The most obvious thing to showcase would be the upcoming playable characters, as that's often been one of the main focuses in past livestreams.

In this case, one should expect a reveal of:

An Albedo rerun

Itto and Gorou as playable characters

However, it won't just be dedicated to banners; there will be other features and items to expect.

For example, there should be some details on the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event. It's one of the more significant events planned for Genshin Impact 2.3, and it includes new features that should be explained to unfamiliar Travelers.

The broadcasters may even show off Cinnabar Spindle, a 4-star Sword strongly associated with Albedo. It's connected to one of several sub-events in Shadows Amidst Snowstorms. As an Albedo rerun is due in Genshin Impact 2.3, covering that part of the event would make sense.

BLANK @genshinBLANK



⚬ STC

Impact The Golden Wolflord - King of the Rifthounds that is born from the Abyss and resides on Tsurumi Island⚬ STC #Genshin Impact #Genshin The Golden Wolflord - King of the Rifthounds that is born from the Abyss and resides on Tsurumi Island⚬ STC#GenshinImpact #Genshin https://t.co/wq4rXiWxTm

The Golden Wolflord is an upcoming Normal Boss in Genshin Impact 2.3. As it's a boss, it iss a safe assumption that it will be covered in the Special Program livestream. They will most likely show off its animations, drops, and other basic information.

Genshin Impact livestreams tend to showcase new weapons. In this case, it could showcase Itto's signature weapon. The Redhorn Stonethresher could have its name changed like past weapons have had happened to them, but its effects might briefly be seen.

xiona @zhonglipolearm

#Genshin #genshinleaks #genshinimpactleaks #原神 #leaks In 2.3 We should also get a new set of artifacts: Husk of Opulent Dreams & Divine Chorus In 2.3 We should also get a new set of artifacts: Husk of Opulent Dreams & Divine Chorus#Genshin #genshinleaks #genshinimpactleaks #原神 #leaks https://t.co/uBWTNL3RQR

There is also a chance that the Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream will cover the two new artifacts (Husk of the Opulent Dreams and Ocean-Hued Clam). Their names could be different, but the former artifact set is essentially for Geo users who rely on their DEF.

The latter artifact set is ideal for specialized healers. The Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream could even showcase where players can find these two artifact sets.

Redeem Codes

Travelers love free Primogems and other loot (Image via Genshin Impact)

The most popular non-news parts of any Genshin Impact livestream are the Redeem Codes. They usually give away a few temporary Redeem Codes that will expire in a certain number of days.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Codes are usually generous with Primogems here, so they can help players get some quickly.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Do you prefer to watch it live, or watch a replay later on? Live A replay later on 1 votes so far