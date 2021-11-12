Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream time for UTC-5 (EST) and other timezones

The Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream is scheduled to air on November 12, 2021, at 7:00 AM (UTC-5).

However, it won't occur at 7:00 AM in every timezone, and some players prefer to translate it into their own time. Players prefer to watch the livestream as it's live, so it's vital for them to know precisely when it will happen. This Special Program will air on Twitch under the GenshinImpactOfficial account.

It should showcase several features that fans can look forward to in Genshin Impact 2.3. Of course, the livestream can also show off new developments that weren't major topics within the leaking community.

What time will the Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream occur? Converting it into several timezones

The Special Program for Genshin Impact 2.3 will occur on November 12, 2021, at 7:00 AM (UTC-5). It will not happen on December 11, 2021, so it's worth clearing that up for various players around the world.

Other than that, the above Tweet contains a link to the official Twitch account of Genshin Impact, allowing players to access it quickly.

Countdown to the Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream

The above countdown shows players when they can expect the Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream to go live. It keeps track of time as it passes, making it useful for Travelers who might not have their timezone listed below.

Note: All timezones listed below are in military time (0:00 to 23:59).

American timezones

The Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream will air too early for most busy Americans (Image via Genshin Impact)

UTC-5 is EST, so American players should be prepared to watch the Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream early in the morning:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 2:00

2:00 Alaskan Standard Time: 3:00

3:00 Pacific Standard Time: 4:00

4:00 Mountain Standard Time: 5:00

5:00 Central Standard Time: 6:00

6:00 Eastern Standard Time: 7:00

Keep in mind that all of these times are in military time. Alternatively, they can wait until the video is posted on YouTube, as the Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream is up way too early for some players.

European timezones

European players can watch it in the noon to afternoon (Image via Genshin Impact)

Europeans can still watch the Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream on November 12, 2021. Here are the following timezones and times for them to consider:

Greenwich Mean Time: 12:00

12:00 Western European Time: 12:00

12:00 Central European Time: 13:00

13:00 Eastern European Time: 14:00

14:00 Moscow Time: 15:00

Hence, Europeans can expect to watch the English livestream sometime in the afternoon.

Asian timezones

Asian players will have other livestreams to watch as well, but the English one is an option for them to consider (Image via Genshin Impact)

For Travelers living in Asia that wish to watch the English livestream, they can do so at the following times (still on November 12, 2021):

India Standard Time: 17:30

17:30 Indochina Time: 19:00

19:00 Western Indonesian Time: 19:00

19:00 Central Indonesian Time: 20:00

20:00 Philippine Time: 20:00

20:00 Malaysia Time: 20:00

20:00 Eastern Indonesian Time: 21:00

Ergo, people living in Asia can watch the English livestream in the evening.

Genshin Impact's YouTube channel has kept recordings of these livestreams in the past, so players don't need to watch it live if it's not possible for them. The full livestream will be available shortly after it ends.

