Genshin Impact 2.3 Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event details leaked

A recent Genshin Impact 2.3 leak discloses new information on the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event.

Some Travelers may also know about the event as Dust and Shadowed Snow. It still features the same three main sub-events and there is an event shop for players to check out. The new part about this leak is the name and some of the graphics associated with it.

The three sub-events to watch out for are:

Born of the Snow

Dragonspine Special Training

Rise of the BOSS

Travelers can get a free 4-star Sword in this event known as Cinnabar Spindle, which is tied to the first sub-event (Born of the Snow).

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Shadows Amidst Snowstorms

The first part of the event leaks (Image via Wepko)

The first Genshin Impact 2.3 leak shows off something called "Snowman Mark One." Essentially, Genshin Impact players can build snowmen and utilize several different components to do so. The finished versions are known as Puffy Snowmen.

The two rewards for the first act of this sub-event include Cinnabar Spindle and 20,000 Mora. The 4-star Sword will boost the user's DEF, which synergizes with its effect.

Cinnabar Spindle details

Alkahest is the refinement material for the Cinnabar Spindle (Image via Genshin Intel)

Its effect essentially increases the Elemental Skill DMG by 40/50/60/70/80% of the user's DEF for 0.1 seconds every 1.5 seconds. Its refinement material is known as Alkahest and it's available through the Genshin Impact 2.3 event shop.

Cinnabar Spindle's ascension materials are:

3 x Tile of Decarabian's Tower

9 x Debris of Decarabian's City

9 x Fragment of Decarabian's Epic

4 x Scattered Piece of Decarabian's Dream

15 x Chaos Device

18 x Chaos Circuit

27 x Chaos Core

10 x Damaged Mask

15 x Stained Mask

18 x Ominous Mask

150,000 Mora

More Shadows Amidst Snowstorms leaks

The second half of the event leak (Image via Wepko)

The second half of the recent Genshin Impact 2.3 leak displays three events:

Born of the Snow

Dragonspine Special Training

Rise of the BOSS

It also shows that the event shop is genuine. The only thing for players to keep in mind is that it says, "Event has ended." That part isn't true, as Genshin Impact 2.3 isn't out yet.

Born of the Snow

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Dust and Shadowed Snow: Events in Dragonspine including:



1) Combat Training: fight mob camps

2) Agility Training: parkours

3) Tracker Training: find snowman components

4) Fight an enhanced Whopperflower boss

5) Make some cute snowmen (you can exchange components with friends) Dust and Shadowed Snow: Events in Dragonspine including:1) Combat Training: fight mob camps2) Agility Training: parkours3) Tracker Training: find snowman components4) Fight an enhanced Whopperflower boss5) Make some cute snowmen (you can exchange components with friends) https://t.co/bccK5lY3O6

The above leak showcases all of the sub-events in Shadows Amidst Snowstorms within Genshin Impact 2.3.

Born of the Snow is related to the last row of images in that Tweet. Players can obtain the snowman compartments from the event or send them to their friends. The categories to consider are:

Body

Head

Hands

Hat

Eyes

Nose

Scarf

Dragonspine Special Training

Agility Training (Image via Honey Impact)

There are three activities involving Dragonspine Special Training in Genshin Impact 2.3:

Agility Training

Combat Training

Tracker Training

The first photo showcases Agility Training. Here, players get from one area to another as quickly as possible. Some buffs will help players get the insignias. These insignias will help boost the player's score.

How Combat Training looks like in Genshin Impact 2.3 (Image via Honey Impact)

Travelers will have to defeat some enemies in Combat Training. The main gimmick to keep in mind is the lure shown above. The left image involves the Sheer Cold mechanic, so players must activate three nearby mechanisms to achieve the lure on the right.

By doing so, they will receive some buffs to help eliminate enemies more efficiently.

Tracker Training, as it appears in Genshin Impact 2.3 (Image via Honey Impact)

The final subdivision of the Special Dragonspine Training event in Genshin Impact 2.3 is Tracker Training. All that's been leaked about it is that players must melt all of the Ice Crystal Piles in a particular area.

Doing so will help give them more snowman components. These items are useful for the Born of the Snow event.

Rise of the BOSS

The Arcane Fruit is on the left, and the boss is on the right (Image via Honey Impact)

The final part of the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event in Genshin Impact 2.3 is Rise of the BOSS. It involves the player fighting the Fel Whopperflower and there is a gimmick to consider.

The boss will spawn Arcane Fruits that the player can destroy to deal damage to the boss. One can pick up the leftover essence to stop the Fel Whopperflower from regenerating its shield at the cost of taking some damage over time.

It will become smaller and easier to defeat once the player collects all Arcane Essence.

A minor video leak showed off some of Fel Whopperflower's attacks. There is an important note that the location isn't correct, but it still gives Travelers an idea of how this boss fight works.

Mainly, it's about its attacks and animations. Players can also attack the boss directly. It predictably deals Cryo damage with its attacks. Unfortunately, the video doesn't showcase the entire boss fight.

More Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks

BLANK @genshinBLANK

A continuation of the last year's Dragonspine event that features Albedo and a big amount of in-game content to explore.



⚬ STC

Impact Dust and Shadowed Snow - Main 2.3 EventA continuation of the last year's Dragonspine event that features Albedo and a big amount of in-game content to explore.⚬ STC #Genshin Impact #Genshin Dust and Shadowed Snow - Main 2.3 Event A continuation of the last year's Dragonspine event that features Albedo and a big amount of in-game content to explore.⚬ STC#GenshinImpact #Genshin https://t.co/FbCNxSgGkQ

This Genshin Impact 2.3 leak refers to the event by its old name. Other than that, it summarizes everything that fans found out through the recent leaks and adds some new, minor elements.

For example, Travelers must have an Adventure Rank 20+. They need to have completed "For a Tomorrow Without Tears," as well.

There are two new currencies to acquire - Snowstrider Seals and BOSS Seals.

