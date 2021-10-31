Genshin Impact 2.3 Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event details leaked

A recent Genshin Impact 2.3 leak discloses new information on the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event.
Some Travelers may also know about the event as Dust and Shadowed Snow. It still features the same three main sub-events and there is an event shop for players to check out. The new part about this leak is the name and some of the graphics associated with it.
The three sub-events to watch out for are:
- Born of the Snow
- Dragonspine Special Training
- Rise of the BOSS
Travelers can get a free 4-star Sword in this event known as Cinnabar Spindle, which is tied to the first sub-event (Born of the Snow).
Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Shadows Amidst Snowstorms
The first Genshin Impact 2.3 leak shows off something called "Snowman Mark One." Essentially, Genshin Impact players can build snowmen and utilize several different components to do so. The finished versions are known as Puffy Snowmen.
The two rewards for the first act of this sub-event include Cinnabar Spindle and 20,000 Mora. The 4-star Sword will boost the user's DEF, which synergizes with its effect.
Cinnabar Spindle details
Its effect essentially increases the Elemental Skill DMG by 40/50/60/70/80% of the user's DEF for 0.1 seconds every 1.5 seconds. Its refinement material is known as Alkahest and it's available through the Genshin Impact 2.3 event shop.
Cinnabar Spindle's ascension materials are:
- 3 x Tile of Decarabian's Tower
- 9 x Debris of Decarabian's City
- 9 x Fragment of Decarabian's Epic
- 4 x Scattered Piece of Decarabian's Dream
- 15 x Chaos Device
- 18 x Chaos Circuit
- 27 x Chaos Core
- 10 x Damaged Mask
- 15 x Stained Mask
- 18 x Ominous Mask
- 150,000 Mora
More Shadows Amidst Snowstorms leaks
The second half of the recent Genshin Impact 2.3 leak displays three events:
- Born of the Snow
- Dragonspine Special Training
- Rise of the BOSS
It also shows that the event shop is genuine. The only thing for players to keep in mind is that it says, "Event has ended." That part isn't true, as Genshin Impact 2.3 isn't out yet.
Born of the Snow
The above leak showcases all of the sub-events in Shadows Amidst Snowstorms within Genshin Impact 2.3.
Born of the Snow is related to the last row of images in that Tweet. Players can obtain the snowman compartments from the event or send them to their friends. The categories to consider are:
- Body
- Head
- Hands
- Hat
- Eyes
- Nose
- Scarf
Dragonspine Special Training
There are three activities involving Dragonspine Special Training in Genshin Impact 2.3:
- Agility Training
- Combat Training
- Tracker Training
The first photo showcases Agility Training. Here, players get from one area to another as quickly as possible. Some buffs will help players get the insignias. These insignias will help boost the player's score.
Travelers will have to defeat some enemies in Combat Training. The main gimmick to keep in mind is the lure shown above. The left image involves the Sheer Cold mechanic, so players must activate three nearby mechanisms to achieve the lure on the right.
By doing so, they will receive some buffs to help eliminate enemies more efficiently.
The final subdivision of the Special Dragonspine Training event in Genshin Impact 2.3 is Tracker Training. All that's been leaked about it is that players must melt all of the Ice Crystal Piles in a particular area.
Doing so will help give them more snowman components. These items are useful for the Born of the Snow event.
Rise of the BOSS
The final part of the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event in Genshin Impact 2.3 is Rise of the BOSS. It involves the player fighting the Fel Whopperflower and there is a gimmick to consider.
The boss will spawn Arcane Fruits that the player can destroy to deal damage to the boss. One can pick up the leftover essence to stop the Fel Whopperflower from regenerating its shield at the cost of taking some damage over time.
It will become smaller and easier to defeat once the player collects all Arcane Essence.
A minor video leak showed off some of Fel Whopperflower's attacks. There is an important note that the location isn't correct, but it still gives Travelers an idea of how this boss fight works.
Mainly, it's about its attacks and animations. Players can also attack the boss directly. It predictably deals Cryo damage with its attacks. Unfortunately, the video doesn't showcase the entire boss fight.
More Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks
This Genshin Impact 2.3 leak refers to the event by its old name. Other than that, it summarizes everything that fans found out through the recent leaks and adds some new, minor elements.
For example, Travelers must have an Adventure Rank 20+. They need to have completed "For a Tomorrow Without Tears," as well.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
There are two new currencies to acquire - Snowstrider Seals and BOSS Seals.
Q. Are you excited for Genshin Impact 2.3's content?
Yes
No