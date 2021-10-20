×
Genshin Impact 2.3 to bring free signature 4-star weapon for Albedo named "Cinnabar Spindle" as per leaks 

Genshin Impact 2.3 will be a good time for Albedo fans (Image via Sportskeeda)
alan.sahbegovic
ANALYST
Modified Oct 20, 2021 04:06 AM IST
Feature

Some Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks have revealed how Albedo will get a free 4-star sword known as Cinnabar Spindle.

These leaks include how the player can get the weapon, how it looks, and its effects. It's worth noting that all of this information comes from Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks, so some aspects are subject to change in the future. For example, its name can be altered like past weapons, or its numerical values can differ.

That said, these leaks are valuable as they provide early insight into what players can expect in Genshin Impact 2.3. The leaks are also linked with a possible Albedo rerun banner, as the first Genshin Impact 2.3 banner has now been leaked to be a rerun.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Free signature 4-star weapon for Albedo named "Cinnabar Spindle"

https://t.co/PogjIAgQn7

There are several leaks to cover in this article. First, it will be the leaks pertaining to how Albedo's signature 4-star sword looks in-game.

The above Tweet showcases Albedo holding Cinnabar Spindle. The sword matches Albedo's aesthetics, and its overall kit synergizes with his. It even displays three angles and poses for the player to enjoy.

There is also a video in the Tweet's comments that showcases how the sword looks in action.

@ijustyeetted https://t.co/4N1hoH84ZF

It's a brief video, but it showcases that the Cinnabar Spindle is real. It also gives players another glimpse at what its model looks like in Genshin Impact.

Fortunately, there are more Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks related to the Cinnabar Spindle to cover.

How to get the Cinnabar Spindle

This sword is given as part of the "Born of the Snow" section of the "Dust and Shadowed Snow" event.
During this event, you create puffy snowmen and when you complete your first puffy snowman, you get the sword.
You get refinement mats "Alkahest" shown below from the event shop twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu… https://t.co/rRAsbnxFaz

Apparently, players can get the Cinnabar Spindel from an upcoming event. To get it, they must create their first "puffy snowman." Its refinement materials are known as Alkahest, and Travelers can get them from the event shop.

Genshin Impact players will need to make four snowmen for this event, and they can also earn Primogems and Mora. The Tweet also includes other information, such as what the sword and refinement materials look like in-game. There is also a small section on the Cinnabar Spindle's effect.

Cinnabar Spindle's effect

Cinnabar Spindle is designed to complement Albedo&#039;s kit in Genshin Impact 2.3 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Cinnabar Spindle boosts the user's Elemental Skill DMG by 40/50/60/70/80% of their DEF. This effect vanishes 0.1 seconds after the Elemental Skill deals damage, and it has a 1.5-second cooldown.

For reference, Albedo's Elemental Skill has a cooldown of four seconds. As he is a sword user, he is capable of using the Cinnabar Spindle.

At Level 90, its Base ATK is 454, and its DEF% is 69%. It's a 4-star sword that any sword user can utilize in Genshin Impact 2.3, so players don't need to own Albedo to use it.

Cinnabar Spindle's Ascension Materials

All of the materials for Albedo&#039;s sword is already present in-game (Image via Genshin Impact)
The following is a table of all of Cinnabar Spindle's Ascension Materials:

Ascension Level #MaterialsMora
1 3x Tile of Decarabian's Tower
3x Chaos Device
2x Damaged Mask		5,000
2 3x Debris of Decarabian's City
12x Chaos Device
8x Damaged Mask
15,000
36x Debris of Decarabian's City
6x Chaos Circuit
6x Stained Mask		20,000
43x Fragment of Decarabian's Epic
12x Chaos Circuit
9x Stained Mask
30,000
56x Fragment of Decarabian's Epic
9x Chaos Core
6x Ominous Mask		35,000
64x Scattered Piece of Decarabian's Dream
18x Chaos Core
12x Ominous Mask
45,000

In total, the player will need:

  • 3x Tile of Decarabian's Tower
  • 9x Debris of Decarabian's City
  • 9x Fragment of Decarabian's Epic
  • 4x Scattered Piece of Decarabian's Dream
  • 15x Chaos Device
  • 18x Chaos Circuit
  • 27x Chaos Core
  • 10x Damaged Mask
  • 15x Stained Mask
  • 18x Ominous Mask
  • 150,000 Mora

Also Read

All of these materials are currently obtainable in Genshin Impact. Hence, players don't have to wait until version 2.3 to farm everything. Travelers should know that the Decarabian items are only available on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday. Otherwise, everything else is obtainable every day.

As usual, it's paramount to note that all of this information comes from Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks. Some aspects of it may change in the final version.

Edited by R. Elahi
