Genshin Impact 2.3 to bring free signature 4-star weapon for Albedo named "Cinnabar Spindle" as per leaks 

Some Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks have revealed how Albedo will get a free 4-star sword known as Cinnabar Spindle.
These leaks include how the player can get the weapon, how it looks, and its effects. It's worth noting that all of this information comes from Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks, so some aspects are subject to change in the future. For example, its name can be altered like past weapons, or its numerical values can differ.
That said, these leaks are valuable as they provide early insight into what players can expect in Genshin Impact 2.3. The leaks are also linked with a possible Albedo rerun banner, as the first Genshin Impact 2.3 banner has now been leaked to be a rerun.
Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Free signature 4-star weapon for Albedo named "Cinnabar Spindle"
There are several leaks to cover in this article. First, it will be the leaks pertaining to how Albedo's signature 4-star sword looks in-game.
The above Tweet showcases Albedo holding Cinnabar Spindle. The sword matches Albedo's aesthetics, and its overall kit synergizes with his. It even displays three angles and poses for the player to enjoy.
There is also a video in the Tweet's comments that showcases how the sword looks in action.
It's a brief video, but it showcases that the Cinnabar Spindle is real. It also gives players another glimpse at what its model looks like in Genshin Impact.
Fortunately, there are more Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks related to the Cinnabar Spindle to cover.
How to get the Cinnabar Spindle
Apparently, players can get the Cinnabar Spindel from an upcoming event. To get it, they must create their first "puffy snowman." Its refinement materials are known as Alkahest, and Travelers can get them from the event shop.
Genshin Impact players will need to make four snowmen for this event, and they can also earn Primogems and Mora. The Tweet also includes other information, such as what the sword and refinement materials look like in-game. There is also a small section on the Cinnabar Spindle's effect.
Cinnabar Spindle's effect
Cinnabar Spindle boosts the user's Elemental Skill DMG by 40/50/60/70/80% of their DEF. This effect vanishes 0.1 seconds after the Elemental Skill deals damage, and it has a 1.5-second cooldown.
For reference, Albedo's Elemental Skill has a cooldown of four seconds. As he is a sword user, he is capable of using the Cinnabar Spindle.
At Level 90, its Base ATK is 454, and its DEF% is 69%. It's a 4-star sword that any sword user can utilize in Genshin Impact 2.3, so players don't need to own Albedo to use it.
Cinnabar Spindle's Ascension Materials
The following is a table of all of Cinnabar Spindle's Ascension Materials:
In total, the player will need:
- 3x Tile of Decarabian's Tower
- 9x Debris of Decarabian's City
- 9x Fragment of Decarabian's Epic
- 4x Scattered Piece of Decarabian's Dream
- 15x Chaos Device
- 18x Chaos Circuit
- 27x Chaos Core
- 10x Damaged Mask
- 15x Stained Mask
- 18x Ominous Mask
- 150,000 Mora
Also Read
All of these materials are currently obtainable in Genshin Impact. Hence, players don't have to wait until version 2.3 to farm everything. Travelers should know that the Decarabian items are only available on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday. Otherwise, everything else is obtainable every day.
As usual, it's paramount to note that all of this information comes from Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks. Some aspects of it may change in the final version.
Q. Will you use this sword?
Yes
No