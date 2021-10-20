Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Itto’s signature weapon stats changed to provide 88.2% CRIT DMG

According to new Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks, Itto's signature weapon has had its CRIT DMG altered.

Ultimately, his Claymore has been buffed. It provides more CRIT DMG than before, but it lost some Base ATK to compensate. Naturally, Itto's signature weapon is designed to complement his base kit. Its default effect increases the user's DEF by 20% while making Normal and Charged Attack DMG boosted by 28% of the user's DEF.

Arataki Itto has synergy with that effect, given his high DEF. Not to mention, he has 50% CRIT DMG by default. The recent change buffs his CRIT DMG even further (should he be using this Claymore).

As this information comes from a leak, it's subject to change at any moment.

Itto's signature weapon to provide 88.2% CRIT DMG, reveal Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks

For those who don't wish to click on a Facebook link, the following are the fundamental changes:

Level 1 (Old): Base ATK is 46; CRIT DMG is 14.4%

Level 1 (New): Base ATK is 44; CRIT DMG is 19.2%

The changes apply to all levels and cap off at:

Level 90 (Old): Base ATK is 608; CRIT DMG is 66.2%

Level 90 (New): Base ATK is 542; CRIT DMG is 88.2%

Hence, this Genshin Impact 2.3 leak suggests that Itto's signature weapon has had its Base ATK nerfed, but its CRIT DMG buffed. At the maximum level, Itto's signature weapon lost 66 Base ATK and gained 22% CRIT DMG.

This intel comes from the 2.3 leaks. Hence, the numerical values can change in the final release.

What is Itto's signature weapon?

Itto holding his signature weapon from Genshin Impact 2.3 (Image via Festivizing)

His 5-star Claymore is known as Redhorn Stonethresher. Its effect is Gokadaiou Otogibanashi, and it will boost the user's DEF by 20/25/30/35/40%. It will also increase their Normal and Charged ATK DMG by 28/35/42/49/56% of the user's DEF.

All of these values depend on the weapon's Refinement Level, ranging from levels one through five. It uses itself as its refinement material.

Genshin Impact players will need the following Ascension Materials to ascend it to its full level:

5x Narukami's Wisdom

14x Narukami's Joy

14x Narukami's Affection

6x Narukami's Valor

23x Concealed Claw

27x Concealed Unguis

41x Concealed Talon

15x Old Handguard

23x Kageuchi Handguard

27x Famed Handguard

225,000 Mora

The Redhorn Stonethresher is intended to be Itto's signature weapon, but other Claymore users can also use it.

The following characters can use Claymores in Genshin Impact:

Beidou

Chongyun

Diluc

Eula

Itto

Noelle

Razor

Sayu

Xinyan

Itto is a 5-star Geo Claymore user who will appear in Genshin Impact 2.3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Also Read

As the Redhorn Stonethresher is a 5-star Claymore, it will be available on a weapon banner. Itto's character banner is on December 14, 2021, so that's when his weapon banner should take place. It is unknown what other weapon would run alongside it.

It's important to note that the weapon name can change when Genshin Impact 2.3 is released. Beta weapons like Brumal Star were changed to Polar Star, so Genshin Impact players should remember that detail.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Will you roll for this weapon? Yes No 1 votes so far