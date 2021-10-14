Genshin Impact leak reveals Arataki Itto’s release date and namecard

There are some new Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks that state Arataki Itto's release date (as well as displaying his namecard).

For those out of the loop, Arataki Itto is an upcoming 5-star Geo Claymore user. Genshin Impact's Tweet announcing him is currently their most liked Tweet in history, so there has been plenty of buzz surrounding the character. He will be on the same banner as Gorou, who is a 4-star character.

This banner is scheduled to take place on December 14, 2021. It will be the second banner of Genshin Impact 2.3, so players have ample time to prepare for Arataki Itto's release date. It isn't known who the remaining 4-star characters will be on his banner.

Genshin Impact will release Arataki Itto banner this December, as per leaks

Lumie @lumie_lumie Arataki Itto (5*) and Gorou (4*) will both be joining us on December 14th, as the second banner of 2.3.There is no information on the first banner, apart from it being a re-run. There is also no information on any of the other 4* on both banners. Arataki Itto (5*) and Gorou (4*) will both be joining us on December 14th, as the second banner of 2.3.There is no information on the first banner, apart from it being a re-run. There is also no information on any of the other 4* on both banners. https://t.co/FSoWbhi00h

If the Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks are accurate, then Arataki Itto will have a character banner on the second half of version 2.3. This character banner will feature Gorou and is expected to take place on December 14, 2021.

Apparently, the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.3 is a rerun, so that's why there is no information on it. It's nearly two months away from the date this leak was posted, so it's worth noting that it's subject to change at any time.

Still, this leaker is reliable and has provided correct information in the past.

Arataki Itto's namecard

Arataki Itto has an oni motif, so his namecard represents that. Genshin Impact players can get it if they reach Friendship Lv. 10 with him. It's the same requirement as other character namecards, so it shouldn't be new to the player.

The main thing that is "new" to them is how Arataki Itto's Namecard looks in Genshin Impact. If the player receives this namecard and wishes to equip it, they can follow the following instructions:

Open up the Paimon Menu. Click on the icon to the right of the username (it should resemble a pencil). Select "Change Namecard." Select "Itto: Oni Face." Click on the "Use" button.

As Gorou will also be on Arataki Itto's banner, some players might wonder how his namecard looks in-game. Here it is:

Genshin Impact players also get Gorou's namecard if they reach Friendship Lv. 10 with Gorou. As he is a boosted 4-star character in Arataki Itto's banner, this namecard is more accessible to the general public.

To boost Friendship Levels, Genshin Impact players should participate in one of the following activities:

Serenitea Pot (passive)

Daily Commissions

Ley Line Outcrop

Beating both Normal and Weekly Bosses

Clearing Domains

Doing Random Events

These methods (sans the Serenitea Pot option) require the character to be in the player's party.

