Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: New artifacts, weapons, and Albedo’s event leaked

There are several new things to look forward to in Genshin Impact 2.3. New characters like Itto and Gorou are exciting, as is an old rerun banner for Albedo. Speaking of Albedo, there is a unique event tied to him known as Dust and Shadowed Snow.

Various Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks cover the topic, so Travelers should know that it will be in Dragonspine and feature Albedo once again. Aside from this event and character banners, one can also look forward to new weapons and artifacts in Genshin Impact 2.3.

What can players expect from Genshin Impact 2.3?

A continuation of the last year's Dragonspine event that features Albedo and a big amount of in-game content to explore.



The above tweet covers the Dust and Shadowed Snow event.

There are three sub-events:

Building snowmen Dragonspine Special Training Fighting the Fel Whopperflower

The new currencies to keep in mind are Snowstrider Seals and BOSS seals. A new weapon known as Cinnabar Spindle is also highlighted in this tweet.

Only Genshin Impact players AR 20+ are eligible for this event. Also, they must have completed "For a Tomorrow Without Tears" to be eligible for the quests leading up to the event.

Details about the event

Snowmen can be built with one of the following items from each category (Image via Twitter/Ubatcha1) training activities

Various Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks mention certain aspects of this event. The above image showcases all of the relevant parts for the first sub-event. Travelers can even build their snowmen into the Serenitea Pot after the event is over. When players build their free snowman, they can get the new free sword.

During this event, you create puffy snowmen and when you complete your first puffy snowman, you get the sword.

Cinnabar Spindle is intended to be a desirable four-star sword for Albedo owners. 40/50/60/70/80% of the user's DEF will increase their Elemental Skill DMG. This effect cannot occur more than once every 1.5 seconds, and it will vanish 0.1 seconds after DMG is applied.

Its secondary stat will boost the user's DEF further, synergizing with its own effect.

To increase its Refinement Level, one must obtain Alkahests through the event shop in Genshin Impact 2.3.

Training activities

The three training activities (Image via Honey Impact)

The top training activity is "Tracker Training." Essentially, the player must melt Ice Crystal Piles in a specific area to obtain snowmen parts.

The middle part is "Combat Training." It will involve lures and the sheer cold mechanic, as well as the player needing to defeat some enemies. The left side of the picture showcases the lure with sheer cold around it.

By comparison, the right side shows what happens when the player carries Scarlet Quartz and activates the nearby mechanisms in a specific order. Doing so will give the player some buffs to their DMG whilst a Scarlet Quartz is active and restore some energy in set intervals.

Finally, the bottom part is "Agility Training." It involves the player going from one spot to another quickly. There will be some small blessings that can assist the player in collecting some insignias along the way.

New boss

The Fel Whopperflower, as it appears in Genshin Impact 2.3 (Image via Honey Impact)

Fel Whopperflower is a new boss that will debut in this Genshin Impact 2.3 event. The main mechanic to keep in mind is that players can destroy these "fruits" that spawn to hurt the boss and create Arcane Essence.

Travelers can then pick it up to stop the Fel Whopperflower from creating shields for a while. Doing so will make the active character lose HP over time, however. On the upside, it also makes the boss easier to defeat (it becomes smaller too).

Another new weapon

The Redhorn Stonethresher is the weapon on the right (Image via Genshin Impact)

Not all new content in Genshin Impact 2.3 is tied to one event. There will also be another new five-star Claymore known as the Redhorn Stonethresher. Its secondary stat is CRIT DMG, and its effect increases the user's DEF. Afterward, their Normal and Charged Attacks' DMG is boosted by a set percentage of their DEF.

New artifacts

* Husk of Opulent Dreams

#GenshinImpact #原神 Location of the New Artifacts Domain. 😉* Husk of Opulent Dreams* Divine Chorus Location of the New Artifacts Domain. 😉* Husk of Opulent Dreams* Divine Chorus#GenshinImpact #原神 https://t.co/ibm6GJoy1g

Two new artifact sets will debut in Genshin Impact 2.3. They are Husk of the Opulent Dreams and Ocean-Hued Clam (formerly known as Divine Chorus).

The former's two-piece effect increases the user's DEF by 30%. Its four-piece set effect will boost the user's DEF and Geo DMG by 6% per stack. The active character dealing Geo DMG will receive one stack, but the user can also get stacks off the field. If no new stacks are gained in six seconds, one stack will disappear.

Ocean-Hued Clam's two-piece artifact set bonus in Genshin Impact 2.3 is +15% Healing Bonus. Its four-piece set creates a small bubble around the user if they heal a character. This bubble lasts for three seconds and will deal AOE DMG for up to 90% of what was recovered.

According to Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks, both artifacts will appear in a domain on Seirai Island.

