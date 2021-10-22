Genshin Impact 2.3 banner schedule: Itto and Albedo release date leaks and more

Recent Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks have given players a good idea of when Itto and Albedo's banners will occur.

Assuming the leaks are accurate, November 23, 2021, will be the release date for the latter's rerun banner. Likewise, Itto's banner featuring Gorou will debut on December 14, 2021. This information comes from a combination of leaks, meaning it can be subject to change in the future.

It isn't known which 4-star characters will accompany Albedo on his rerun banner. On a similar note, only Gorou has been leaked to appear on Itto's banner in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.3.

Detailing Genshin Impact 2.3 banner leaks regarding Itto & Albedo

The above is a simple tweet that showcases Albedo, Itto, and Gorou. They're all Geo users, but there is no text to go along with this leak. Albedo is an old character that Genshin Impact players should be familiar with by now.

Itto and Gorou are new additions scheduled to debut as playable characters in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.3. The former is a 5-star Geo Claymore user, while Gorou is a 4-star Geo Bow user.

The tweet, by itself, doesn't seem to tell fans much. However, Genshin Impact gamers can learn some valuable information by looking at some older leaks.

Looking at older leaks

Lumie @lumie_lumie Arataki Itto (5*) and Gorou (4*) will both be joining us on December 14th, as the second banner of 2.3.There is no information on the first banner, apart from it being a re-run. There is also no information on any of the other 4* on both banners. Arataki Itto (5*) and Gorou (4*) will both be joining us on December 14th, as the second banner of 2.3.There is no information on the first banner, apart from it being a re-run. There is also no information on any of the other 4* on both banners. https://t.co/FSoWbhi00h

The original tweet showcased Goro and Itto's splash arts, prompting miHoYo to remove it due to copyright. The tweet is still up, but the image is gone, though the important part is still visible.

This leak states that Gorou and Itto will arrive together in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.3. The release date to keep in mind is December 14, 2021.

The vital thing to note is that there is information on the first banner now. However, the statement about no information on the 4-star characters remains true. Other than Gorou, it's unknown who the remaining 4-star characters are.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.3 Beta]Banner 1 - [Unconfirmed]

Banner 2 - [Itto 5⭐ with Gorou 4⭐] [2.3 Beta]Banner 1 - [Unconfirmed]

Banner 2 - [Itto 5⭐ with Gorou 4⭐]

The above tweet is another leak that discussed the Genshin Impact 2.3 banner. However, many leakers stated that the first banner would be a rerun. Newer leaks say that it's Albedo, so all pieces of the puzzle are coming together now.

Hu Tao's rerun will end on November 23, 2021, when Genshin Impact 2.3 should start. The previous tweet had information about the second banner's release date.

Also Read

Readers can put two and two together to know that Albedo's banner will start on November 23, 2021, and end on December 14, 2021. It continues the 21-day cycle that recent banners have followed.

That would make Itto and Gorou's banner start on December 14, 2021, and end on January 4, 2022.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

LIVE POLL Q. Who will you pull for? Albedo Itto 2 votes so far