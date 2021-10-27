Itto’s signature weapon and artifacts in Genshin Impact: Everything leaked so far

Recent Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks unveiled Itto’s signature weapon and some new artifacts that are tailor-made for him.

Genshin Impact 2.3 isn’t out yet. However, several notable leaks still exist that give players an idea of what will come with that update. Itto is an upcoming 5-star Geo Claymore user leaked to come out in the second character banner alongside Gorou.

There are also new weapons and artifacts to discuss. One weapon is Redhorn Stonethresher, and it’s a 5-star Claymore designed for Itto’s kit. Likewise, one of the new artifact sets is Husk of Opulent Dreams, which also benefits Itto.

Everything leaked about Itto’s signature weapons and artifacts in Genshin Impact 2.3

Itto’s signature weapon is known as Redhorn Stonethresher. It’s a 5-star Claymore, and it’s next to Itto in the above leak. Its stats and numbers have been altered a few times in the beta, but the general effect remains broadly similar.

It boosts the user’s DEF and Charged Attack DMG based on their DEF. Recent leaks state that it increases the user’s DEF by 28%. Likewise, it boosts the Charged Attack DMG by 40% of the player’s DEF.

Here is a table that quickly summarizes its effects:

Refinement Level DEF Boost % of DEF that Boosts Charged Attack DMG 1 28% 40% 2 35% 50% 3 42% 60% 4 49% 70% 5 56% 80%

As Itto is a Claymore user, he can use the Redhorn Stonethresher. Its secondary stat is CRIT DMG.

It’s a 5-star Claymore, which should be available on a weapon banner alongside Itto’s character banner. That means its Refinement Material is itself, so Genshin Impact gamers can boost its Refinement Level if they’re lucky with Wishes.

Ascending the Redhorn Stonethresher

Itto holding the Redhorn Stonethresher (Image via Festivizing)

To fully ascend the Redhorn Stonethresher in Genshin Impact, Travelers need:

Ascension Level # Materials Mora 1 5x Narukami's Wisdom

5x Concealed Claw

3x Old Handguard 10,000 2 5x Narukami's Joy

18x Concealed Claw

12x Old Handguard

20,000 3 9 x Narukami's Joy

9x Concealed Unguis

9x Kageuchi Handguard 30,000 4 5x Narukami's Affection

18x Concealed Unguis

14x Kageuchi Handguard

45,000 5 9x Narukami's Affection

14x Concealed Talon

9x Famed Handguard 55,000 6 6x Narukami's Valor

27x Concealed Talon

18x Famed Handguard

65,000

All of its Ascension Materials are currently available for Genshin Impact players to farm.

New artifacts suited to Itto

There are two new artifact sets in Genshin Impact 2.3. One of them is Ocean-Hued Clam (previously known as Divine Chorus), designed with healers in mind. It’s the second one, Husk of the Opulent Dreams, that should interest Itto mains.

A 2-piece Husk of the Opulent Dreams boosts the user’s DEF by 30%. The 4-piece variation increases the user’s DEF and Geo DMG by 6% up to four stacks. Using Geo DMG grants them one stack.

If users are inactive, they can receive one stack every three seconds. If no new stacks are gained, a stack will vanish every six seconds.

Itto is a 5-star Geo user, and he has several effects related to his DEF stat. If they wish, Genshin Impact players can also use the new artifact set on other characters such as Noelle.

Genshin Impact 2.3 will place a new Domain in Seirai Island, which is not there in 2.2. This new Domain should include both the Husk of Opulent Dreams and Ocean-Hued Clam artifact sets.

Leaks are privy to information that is always subject to change. Likewise, some details can be altered in the final version of Genshin Impact 2.3. Hence, readers should take all this information with a pinch of salt.

