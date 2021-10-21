Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: New Artifact set bonuses and domain location revealed

According to the new Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks, two new artifact sets will be available in a familiar location's new domain.

Interestingly enough, this location is Seirai Island. If the leak is accurate, the domain is near Fort Hiraumi, between the two Teleport Waypoints. The artifact set associated with this domain has also been leaked - Husk of Opulent Dreams and Divine Chorus.

Apart from that, Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks also revealed their two-piece and four-piece effects. If these revelations are accurate, then they will be appropriate for entirely different characters.

Husk of Opulent Dreams is relevant for Geo characters with high DEF. By comparison, Divine Chorus is contrived with healers in mind.

The two artifact sets are Husk of Opulent Dreams and Divine Chorus. However, they include 4-star and 5-star variants as well. The above tweet showcases players the new domain's exact location (along with its icon).

Seirai Island doesn't have this domain in Genshin Impact 2.2. Ergo, Travelers that head to this location now will find nothing. The new domain will be added in the Genshin Impact 2.3 update, so fans need to be patient.

The main benefit of this latest domain is that players can farm two new artifact sets in Genshin Impact 2.3. However, no information has been revealed about the enemy lineup.

Husk of Opulent Dreams

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Husk of Opulent Dreams2pc: DEF +30%

4pc: The on-field character's Geo damage grants +6% DEF and +6% Geo damage, up to one stack every 0.3s, for a maximum of 4 stacks. When off-field, one stack is gained per 3s. When new stacks are not gained, the buff loses one stack every 6s. Husk of Opulent Dreams2pc: DEF +30%

4pc: The on-field character's Geo damage grants +6% DEF and +6% Geo damage, up to one stack every 0.3s, for a maximum of 4 stacks. When off-field, one stack is gained per 3s. When new stacks are not gained, the buff loses one stack every 6s. https://t.co/NhDtxkMp04

Husk of Opulent Dreams is a brand new artifact set to debut in Genshin Impact 2.3. Its two-piece effect gives the user DEF +30%. Its four-piece effect, however, is geared with Geo users in mind. Its effect is:

The user's Geo DMG gives +6% DEF and DMG for one stack every 0.3 seconds when they're on the field. Alternatively, they will get one stack every three seconds if they're off the field. There can be a maximum of four stacks. If no new stacks are gained, the user will lose one every six seconds.

Fittingly, both Gorou and Itto will be available as playable characters in Genshin Impact 2.3. Both are Geo users, but Itto's kit strongly synergizes with the new artifact set. He has an Elemental Burst where his damage scales off of his DEF.

Of course, Genshin Impact players can choose to put the new artifact set on any character they have.

Divine Chorus

The Reddit video above showcases the new effects of this latest artifact set. Divine Chorus's two-piece bonus is +15% Healing Bonus. Its four-piece set bonus (according to Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks) is:

The user with this artifact set can heal a party member, and a Sea-Dyed Foam will appear for three seconds. It will stockpile the amount of HP recovered and then inflict DMG based on 90% of what was healed to nearby enemies.

Sea-Dyed Foam can only spawn once every 3.5 seconds. The maximum that they can "collect" is 30,000 HP. Also, only one Sea-Dyed Foam can be active at a time.

Some healers in Genshin Impact include:

Jean

Barbara

Diona

Bennett

Noelle

Qiqi

Sayu

Xingqiu

Kokomi

Like with the previous artifact set, Travelers can put Divine Chorus on any character they desire in Genshin Impact 2.3.

