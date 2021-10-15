Genshin Impact 2.3 leak shows Itto’s Elemental Skill & Burst gameplay with unique animations

A recent leak has showcased everything players wanted to see from Itto in Genshin Impact, including his Elemental Skill and Burst.

Itto is supposedly coming out in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.3, with his banner set for release on December 14, 2021, as per leaks. Genshin Impact players have almost two months until he comes out, so they might be interested in seeing his gameplay animations.

Previously, there were only text leaks that stated what he could do in-game. Fortunately, the new gameplay leaks confirm some aspects of those older leaks, further giving players a clearer idea of what Itto can do in Genshin Impact.

As all information comes from leaks, it's subject to change at any moment in the future.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leak showcases Arataki Itto's Elemental Skill & Burst gameplay animations

The video is two minutes and 18 seconds long, and it starts with Itto's idle animations. One of them is reminiscent of a sumo pose, and another involves him combing his hair. The video then proceeds with his walking animations.

Nearly half a minute into the video, Genshin Impact players can see Itto running around. His basic attack animations start almost 38 seconds into the video. Gamers then get the opportunity to look at Itto's basic and charged attacks from different angles.

A minute and 13 seconds into the video, Itto starts uses his Elemental Skill, "Masatsu Zetsugi: Akaushi Burst!" Holding the Elemental Skill allows players to change the direction of Ushi, who is a deployable construct.

The video continues with his Elemental Burst, which is essentially a massive self-buff to his Normal Attacks. All of his regular attacks do Geo damage (DMG), and part of his defense (DEF) stat increases his attack (ATK). The attack duration is 11 seconds, with the cooldown being 20 seconds.

The beginning of this video showcases what Itto's animations look like when he has stacked Superlative Superstrength. It then transitions to a clip of Itto carrying out attacks, but without any stacks.

The rest of the video reuses clips shown in the first video leak displayed in this article. It's an additional video for players to keep in mind if previous leaks get taken down.

Skill icons and information

The main drawback to the initial video leak is that it doesn't show players what the icons look like in-game. The above leak lets players look at Itto's Elemental Skill and Burst icons in Genshin Impact. These icons display the relevant information associated with what they do.

The Elemental Skill icon depicts Ushi, whom Itto can throw. His Elemental Burst includes Itto's weapon, which makes sense as it's essentially a self-steroid.

Note: The UID is fake to protect the identity of the leaker.

Itto's Elemental Skill and Burst

Genshin Impact players got some text leaks about Itto's Elemental Skill and Burst before the gameplay videos were released. They match up with what players know about Itto's moveset. Hence, these text leaks might be helpful for Genshin Impact players looking to see what Itto is capable of doing in-game.

Also Read

If gamers are curious about what Itto's moveset is, they're strongly recommended to check out the original Twitter thread shown above. It contains everything ranging from his Ascension materials to his Elemental Burst.

As usual, some of the numbers are likely to change in the final version (Genshin Impact 2.3).

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like Itto's animations? Yes No 2 votes so far