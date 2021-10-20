Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Itto and Gorou’s Ascension Materials revealed

Fans of Genshin Impact 2.3's Itto and Gorou should be pleased to know that their Ascension Materials are already known.
Their entire kits were part of the Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks. Hence, it's no surprise that their Ascension Materials are public knowledge now. There is some overlap between the two characters' materials, but they otherwise require entirely different items.
This article will also include how Travelers can obtain all Ascension Materials before Genshin Impact 2.3 launches.
Note: There is only one item players can't farm yet, and it's for Itto's Ascension. That item will come out in Genshin Impact 2.3.
Itto and Gorou's Ascension Materials revealed in Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks
Itto's Ascension Materials
Itto needs the following Ascension Materials when he's released in Genshin Impact 2.3 to max out his level:
- 1x Prithiva Topaz Sliver
- 9x Prithiva Topaz Fragment
- 9x Prithiva Topaz Chunk
- 6x Prithiva Topaz Gemstone
- 46x Riftborn Regalia
- 168x Onikabuto
- 18x Slime Condensate
- 30x Slime Secretions
- 36x Slime Concentrate
- 420,000 Mora
Riftborn Regalia is available from a new boss known as Golden Wolflord. That boss will come out on Genshin Impact 2.3. Otherwise, everything else is farmable.
The above interactive map can let Travelers know where they can find Onikabuto. They're native to Inazuma, but they are available on most islands.
The Prithiva Topaz Ascension Materials are obtainable through:
- Geo Hypostasis
- Wolf of the North Challenge
- Primo Geovishap
All of the slime materials are available throughout Teyvat. These materials are important to collect, as they're also relevant to Itto's Talent Ascensions.
Itto's Talent Ascension Materials
Itto needs the following Talent Ascension Materials when he's released in Genshin Impact 2.3 to max out a single Talent:
- 3x Teachings of Elegance
- 21x Guides to Elegance
- 38x Philosophies of Elegance
- 6x Slime Condensate
- 22x Slime Secretions
- 31x Slime Concentrate
- 6x Ashen Heart
- 1x Crown of Insight
- 1,652,000 Mora
Elegance Talent Ascension Materials are available in the Violet Court on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. Slime items are covered in the previous section.
Genshin Impact players can get Ashen Hearts out of the weekly Signora boss battle. The Trounce Domain is unlocked after the player completes the Inazuma Archon Quests.
Gorou's Ascension Materials
Gorou needs the following Ascension Materials when he's released in Genshin Impact 2.3 to max out his level:
- 1x Prithiva Topaz Sliver
- 9x Prithiva Topaz Fragment
- 9x Prithiva Topaz Chunk
- 6x Prithiva Topaz Gemstone
- 46x Perpetual Heart
- 168x Sango Pearls
- 18x Spectral Husk
- 30x Spectral Heart
- 36x Spectral Nucleus
- 420,000 Mora
All of these items are obtainable right now. The Perpetual Heart is available via the Perpetual Mechanical Array. Prithiva Topaz items are the same as the ones found in Itto's section.
Sango Pearls are only present in Watatsumi Island. Travelers will need to collect 168 of them for Gorou when he comes out in Genshin Impact 2.3.
All Spectral Ascension Materials come from Specters. So far, they're only found on Watatsumi and Seirai Island.
Gorou's Talent Ascension Materials
Gorou needs the following Talent Ascension Materials when he's released in Genshin Impact 2.3 to max out a single Talent:
- 3x Teachings of Light
- 21x Guides to Light
- 38x Philosophies of Light
- 6x Spectral Husk
- 22x Spectral Heart
- 31x Spectral Nucleus
- 6x Molten Moments
- 1x Crown of Insight
- 1,652,000 Mora
The Light Talent Ascension Materials are available in the Violet Court, except only on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. The Spectral and Molten items were covered in previous sections.
Note: The leaks are subject to change and may differ from the final release.
