Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Itto and Gorou’s Ascension Materials revealed

Fans of Genshin Impact 2.3's Itto and Gorou should be pleased to know that their Ascension Materials are already known.

Their entire kits were part of the Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks. Hence, it's no surprise that their Ascension Materials are public knowledge now. There is some overlap between the two characters' materials, but they otherwise require entirely different items.

This article will also include how Travelers can obtain all Ascension Materials before Genshin Impact 2.3 launches.

Note: There is only one item players can't farm yet, and it's for Itto's Ascension. That item will come out in Genshin Impact 2.3.

Itto and Gorou's Ascension Materials revealed in Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks

Itto's Ascension Materials

Itto is a 5-star Geo Claymore user (Image via Genshin Impact)

Itto needs the following Ascension Materials when he's released in Genshin Impact 2.3 to max out his level:

1x Prithiva Topaz Sliver

9x Prithiva Topaz Fragment

9x Prithiva Topaz Chunk

6x Prithiva Topaz Gemstone

46x Riftborn Regalia

168x Onikabuto

18x Slime Condensate

30x Slime Secretions

36x Slime Concentrate

420,000 Mora

Riftborn Regalia is available from a new boss known as Golden Wolflord. That boss will come out on Genshin Impact 2.3. Otherwise, everything else is farmable.

The above interactive map can let Travelers know where they can find Onikabuto. They're native to Inazuma, but they are available on most islands.

The Prithiva Topaz Ascension Materials are obtainable through:

Geo Hypostasis

Wolf of the North Challenge

Primo Geovishap

All of the slime materials are available throughout Teyvat. These materials are important to collect, as they're also relevant to Itto's Talent Ascensions.

Itto's Talent Ascension Materials

Itto's Talent Ascension Materials have been leaked (Image via Genshin Impact)

Itto needs the following Talent Ascension Materials when he's released in Genshin Impact 2.3 to max out a single Talent:

3x Teachings of Elegance

21x Guides to Elegance

38x Philosophies of Elegance

6x Slime Condensate

22x Slime Secretions

31x Slime Concentrate

6x Ashen Heart

1x Crown of Insight

1,652,000 Mora

Elegance Talent Ascension Materials are available in the Violet Court on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. Slime items are covered in the previous section.

Genshin Impact players can get Ashen Hearts out of the weekly Signora boss battle. The Trounce Domain is unlocked after the player completes the Inazuma Archon Quests.

Gorou's Ascension Materials

Gorou will arrive in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gorou needs the following Ascension Materials when he's released in Genshin Impact 2.3 to max out his level:

1x Prithiva Topaz Sliver

9x Prithiva Topaz Fragment

9x Prithiva Topaz Chunk

6x Prithiva Topaz Gemstone

46x Perpetual Heart

168x Sango Pearls

18x Spectral Husk

30x Spectral Heart

36x Spectral Nucleus

420,000 Mora

All of these items are obtainable right now. The Perpetual Heart is available via the Perpetual Mechanical Array. Prithiva Topaz items are the same as the ones found in Itto's section.

Sango Pearls are only present in Watatsumi Island. Travelers will need to collect 168 of them for Gorou when he comes out in Genshin Impact 2.3.

All Spectral Ascension Materials come from Specters. So far, they're only found on Watatsumi and Seirai Island.

Gorou's Talent Ascension Materials

Gorou played a role in the Inazuma Archon Quest (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gorou needs the following Talent Ascension Materials when he's released in Genshin Impact 2.3 to max out a single Talent:

3x Teachings of Light

21x Guides to Light

38x Philosophies of Light

6x Spectral Husk

22x Spectral Heart

31x Spectral Nucleus

6x Molten Moments

1x Crown of Insight

1,652,000 Mora

The Light Talent Ascension Materials are available in the Violet Court, except only on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. The Spectral and Molten items were covered in previous sections.

Note: The leaks are subject to change and may differ from the final release.

