Genshin Impact 2.3 might bring new event featuring Liben, the NPC

A familiar NPC, Liben, may soon find his way back to a Genshin Impact event.

Liben has been in three iterations of the Marvelous Merchandise event so far. If the leaks are true, he’ll reappear in version 2.3 for a fourth. By exchanging items with Liben, Genshin Impact players may soon earn a few hundred Primogems in this event.

Genshin Impact leaks hint at Marvelous Merchandise in version 2.3

The reliable Reddit post above indicates that the Marvelous Merchandise event will return in the next Genshin Impact update. With the leaked artwork showing a Liben Hilichurl and his famous Boxes o’ Marvels, this post is a clear sign of the event’s return.

Once per day during the Marvelous Merchandise event, players may bring Liben items in exchange for a Box o’ Marvels. These loot boxes contain Primogems and various level-up materials or Mora. To get all the rewards from this event, Genshin Impact players must participate daily and claim all the loot boxes.

Exchanging items with Liben in Marvelous Merchandise (Image via guide4gamersdotcom/YouTube)

Apart from the free rewards, Genshin Impact players may learn more about Liben in the next Marvelous Merchandise event. The NPC will likely catch up with the Traveler on recent events in his life, as he has in past events.

At the beginning of Liben’s story, he tried price-gouging common items in Liyue, thinking he’d get rich. However, his business tactics worked against him. He later learned that he was misled by Ninguang, who wanted to punish his greed.

Liben has since paid off his debt in Liyue Harbor and made a visit to Sumeru, where he almost died from eating a mushroom.

Liben recounting his visit to Sumeru (Image via Taki_ Senpai/YouTube)

It would be interesting to see what Liben's been up to since his last appearance in Genshin Impact. With his trip to Sumeru now complete, there's no telling where Liben's traveled to since.

Liben has one of the most perplexing backstories of any Genshin Impact NPC, and his design is rather unique as well. There's certainly a reason to be curious about his ongoings.

dani 🎃 semi ia @A4LBEDOS shout out to liben from genshin impact gotta be one of my favorite npcs shout out to liben from genshin impact gotta be one of my favorite npcs https://t.co/vKJ14EwbZ1

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The two most recent Marvelous Merchandise events each gave players 380 Primogems, among other rewards. This event is also a very simple one, where players only need a few minutes or less each day to complete the trade with Liben. For free and easy rewards, Genshin Impact players can look forward to Liben's return in version 2.3.

Note: The information is sourced from leaks and is subject to change at all times.

Edited by R. Elahi