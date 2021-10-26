Genshin Impact Amazon Prime offer: How to get free Primogems and more rewards

Thanks to Genshin Impact's collab with Amazon, gamers can get redeem codes for free Primogems throughout 2021.

Prime Gaming users can get one or two Genshin Impact redeem codes every month through the rest of the year. With these codes, players can get real Primogems, Fragile Resin, and other in-game items. Redeem codes are somewhat sparse, so Genshin Impact players should make sure to claim these rewards while they can.

How to use Amazon Prime Gaming to get Genshin Impact redeem codes

To get free redeem codes, Genshin Impact players with Prime Gaming subscriptions should follow these steps:

Visit the Prime Gaming and Genshin Impact loot page. On one of the available rewards, click "Claim now." Sign into a Prime Gaming account.

The most recent Prime Gaming redeem code awarded 60 Primogems, eight Hero’s Wit, 40,000 Mora, and food.

Past Genshin Impact rewards from Prime Gaming (Image via Amazon)

In November, two more redeem codes will be available through Prime Gaming. December will feature the last redeem code, ending the Prime Gaming offer for the forseeable future.

The rewards for the upcoming codes are still unknown, but the loot site should reveal them when their activation dates are nearer.

Upcoming Genshin Impact rewards with Prime Gaming (Image via Amazon)

Like most redeem codes, each Prime Gaming offer has an expiration date. Genshin Impact players should make sure to check back with the Amazon loot page every so often to make sure they don't miss a code.

Steps to use Genshin Impact redeem codes

Genshin Impact players can use redeem codes by taking the following steps:

Visit the Genshin Impact gift redeem page Login to their miHoYo account Enter the player's server, Traveler’s nickname, and the Prime Gaming redeem code

If players prefer, they can also claim redeem codes within the Genshin Impact game. In Paimon's menu, players should navigate to Settings > Account > Redeem code. After selecting "Redeem Now," they can enter the redeem code in the pop-up box.

Redeem code prompt (Image via Genshin Impact)

Regardless of how players enter their redeem code, the rewards will be sent to the player’s in-game mailbox.

There are only a few Prime Gaming redeem codes left this year. Genshin Impact players won't want to miss the last few Amazon opportunities to get free Primogems.

Edited by Danyal Arabi