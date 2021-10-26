Genshin Impact 2.3 leak reveals Golden Wolflord's cool entry animation and gameplay

According to leaks, Genshin Impact 2.3 will introduce a new boss enemy, the Golden Wolflord, to the new Tsurumi Island.

Earlier this month, Genshin Impact leakers revealed quite a few details about the upcoming Golden Wolflord boss, or as some have called it, Planelurker. A new leak has now surfaced, revealing even more about the wolf creature. Gamers may now find a leaked video showing the Golden Wolflord's animation when entering Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact leakers reveal Golden Wolflord's entrance animation

Waffel, a Genshin Impact leaker who's been active as of late, recently shared the leaked video above. Here, the Golden Wolflord can be seen emerging from an ominous void. When Genshin Impact players approach the boss' territory to challenge it, this animation should play in version 2.3.

This video has arrived just under two weeks since a data miner, BLANK, revealed the Golden Wolflord's event page. The 2.3 event should introduce the new boss, much like past event pages for the Hydro and Pyro Hypostasis.

The Golden Wolflord should appear on Tsurumi Island in the next update to Genshin Impact. There's a circular, open area on the south side of the island that the boss will soon inhabit.

Beginning in the next update, the Golden Wolflord should provide unique challenges to Genshin Impact players. Like Riftstalkers, the Golden Wolflord will apply corrosion on hit. This effect deals damage over time, and shields are useless against it. Consequently, a healer like Jean or Kokomi should make this boss much more tolerable.

Given the design of the Golden Wolflord, it's no surprise that this boss will have a variety of clawing and biting attacks. It may also call on the aid of some helpers, called Rifthound Alphas, to provide shields. Geo damage should prove helpful in defeating the Rifthound Alphas and destroying the shields.

Arataki Itto is nearly confirmed for Genshin Impact 2.3, and players who summon him may get somewhat acquainted with the Wolflord. Leaks suggest that Itto's ascension materials include this boss' unique drops, and Itto players should need 46 of them for full ascension.

Based on leaks, plenty of new and exciting playable content should arrive in Genshin Impact in version 2.3. The update comes out in late November, and the Golden Wolflord should be a fitting addition in what appears to be a Geo-themed patch.

