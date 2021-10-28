Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Divine Chorus artifact set name changed

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks indicate that the Divine Chorus artifact set is now known as Ocean-Hued Clam.

Beta names frequently change in Genshin Impact leaks. For example, the Polar Star used to be known as Brumal Star. The phrase "everything is subject to change" is especially true when it comes to Genshin Impact leaks.

The Ocean-Hued Clam artifact set still has the same effect as Divine Chorus. It's merely a name change that Travelers will have to remember. Otherwise, there are no significant ramifications to this Genshin Impact 2.3 change.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks reveal Divine Chorus artifact set is now named Ocean-Hued Clam

Divine Chorus's new name is Ocean-Hued Clam. What prompted miHoYo to change its name is unknown, but names frequently change from the leaks to the final version. Its effects are still the same, according to recent Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks.

Recent leaks also include English text for the new artifact sets. It's essentially flavor text, and it's all included in the Reddit post embedded above.

What does the Ocean-Hued Clam artifact set do?

The old Divine Chorus 2-piece artifact set bestowed the user with a +15% Healing Bonus. By comparison, the 2-piece Traveling Doctor set bonus increases incoming healing by 20%. Also, Maiden Beloved gives increasing healing effectiveness by 15%.

Divine Chorus's 4-piece artifact set bonus creates a Sea-Dyed Foam when the user heals a character.

It will last for three seconds, and it will stack the amount healed before converting 90% of it to damage in an AOE. Only one Sea-Dyed Foam can exist at a time, and it has an internal cooldown of 3.5 seconds.

Genshin Impact players can see the bubble circle the head, as shown in the above Tweet. Both 4-star and 5-star variants exist for the old Divine Chorus artifact set.

Where do players get the Ocean-Hued Clam artifact set?

Bee @ddimbee

* Divine Chorus#原神 Location of the New Artifacts Domain. 😉* Husk of Opulent Dreams* Divine Chorus #GenshinImpact Location of the New Artifacts Domain. 😉* Husk of Opulent Dreams

* Divine Chorus#GenshinImpact #原神 https://t.co/ibm6GJoy1g

There will be a new Domain on Seirai Island, featuring two new artifact sets. One of them is Ocean-Hued Clam (formerly known as Divine Chorus), and the other is Husk of the Opulent Dreams.

The latter artifact set hasn't undergone a name change yet. Its effect is entirely different from what the Ocean-Hued Clam does. Its two-piece effect gives the user +30% DEF, and its 4-piece set bonus includes stacks for both DEF and Geo DMG.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Both artifact sets are scheduled to appear in this new Domain in Genshin Impact 2.3.

As with all Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks, everything is subject to change.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Do you use Healers in Genshin Impact? Yes No 0 votes so far