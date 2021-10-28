Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Itto’s abs and arms revamped to look better

It's a strange title, but recent Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks confirm that Itto's abs and arms have been updated.

Itto is the first muscular male character in Genshin Impact. Before him, there were no other male characters with abs or defined muscles that players could use. It's a minor attribute, but it's one of Itto's defining physical traits.

It might seem like a bit of trivial news, but it's worth mentioning that Itto is exceptionally popular for an unreleased character. Two tweets from the official Genshin Impact account involving Itto have become their number one and two most liked and retweeted tweets in history.

The top tweet has 258.5K likes and 53.2K retweets, just to showcase his popularity.

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks reveal Itto's abs and arms have been updated

Yukikami @Yukikami_Kris

Itto's abs and arms have been updated.

Left picture is old version.

Right picture is updated version.⁕ STC#原神 #AratakiItto #Itto 【2.3 BETA】Itto's abs and arms have been updated.Left picture is old version.Right picture is updated version.⁕ STC #GenshinImpact 【2.3 BETA】

Itto's abs and arms have been updated.

Left picture is old version.

Right picture is updated version.⁕ STC#GenshinImpact #原神 #AratakiItto #Itto https://t.co/OEBkdPTNut

The left picture shows the old beta form of Itto, whereas the right image showcases the new version. One can see that Itto's abs and arms have a more muscular definition now.

Some players want Itto to become more muscular, so this change is widely appreciated within the Genshin Impact community. It's a noticeable texture change that still captures the original intent for the character.

This small change makes his physical traits stand out more, even when it comes to his arms. It's not as obvious as the update to his abs, but it's still worth noting.

The above tweet showcases the changes to how toned Itto's arms are now. It's most noticeable around his cubital fossa, and this part of his arm no longer looks generic.

As Itto is still in beta, there can always be more Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks that include further touch-ups to his design. It's merely a texture change, and his arm is still as wide as it was before.

It remains to be seen whether miHoYo will implement more diversity in the characters' physique. Some Itto fans want him to be wider than how he's depicted in the Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks.

Who is Itto?

Itto will be playable in Genshin Impact 2.3 (Image via miHoYo)

Itto is an upcoming 5-star Geo Claymore user scheduled to come in the second half of Genshin Impact 2.3. His banner will feature Gorou, who is a 4-star Geo Bow user.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Kujou Sara took Itto's Vision away from him, which sparked a rivalry between the two characters. Appropriately enough, the Vision Hunt Decree is abolished at the end of the Inazuma Archon Quest. Thus, one can deduce that Itto has his Vision back in time for becoming a playable character in Genshin Impact 2.3.

Itto has oni blood coursing through his veins and is known for his reckless behavior, according to in-game lore.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like Itto's abs? Yes No 2 votes so far