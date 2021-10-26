Genshin Impact x OnePlus collaboration brings Sucrose-themed 9RT and rewards to China

During the Genshin Impact 2.3 Chinese livestream on Bilibili, miHoYo revealed how they would release a collaboration between Genshin Impact and OnePlus in November 2021.

Although it is only mentioned in China, global viewers were attracted to the news and are curious to know more. Finally, the announcement regarding this collaboration was revealed by the OnePlus Weibo account on October 26.

While the news only comes in the Chinese language, reliable sources have described the collaborations and rewards in detail.

Genshin Impact x OnePlus Sucrose-themed limited gift box

AE Entropy @AeEntropy From the CN stream, Genshin Impact x OnePlus, coming November 2021. From the CN stream, Genshin Impact x OnePlus, coming November 2021. https://t.co/Lz9JgDkF1j

Genshin Impact released a teaser regarding the OnePlus collaboration during the version 2.3 livestream. However, only a mint-colored box was shown in the image, with the title "Codename: Alchemy" and the release date as November 2021.

By combining these three factors, Genshin Impact fans have concluded that the collaboration may feature a certain alchemist with Anemo vision born in November: Sucrose.

And their assumptions were proven correct when, this afternoon, the OnePlus Weibo account (equivalent to Twitter in China) released an announcement regarding their partnership with Genshin Impact.

AE Entropy @AeEntropy

weibo.com/3871046669/KEv… Genshin Impact x OnePlus Sucrose themed limited gift box, available to order on November 5th via the OPPO Mall and other OnePlus Chinese retailers. Genshin Impact x OnePlus Sucrose themed limited gift box, available to order on November 5th via the OPPO Mall and other OnePlus Chinese retailers.

weibo.com/3871046669/KEv… https://t.co/VaBizxMQqG

A limited-edition Genshin Impact x OnePlus Sucrose-themed gift box will be available for order starting November 5. However, the probability of global fans tasting this is hardly possible as pre-orders can only be done via OPPO Mall and other OnePlus Chinese retailers.

Not only will the language barrier on the official site hinder them from ordering it, but there might also be a problem within the delivery process.

Goodies in the Genshin Impact x OnePlus gift box

The Genshin Impact x OnePlus gift box's price is ¥3,799.00, equal to 595 US dollars. The buyer can obtain a variety of goodies, both in the physical items and in-game rewards.

Physical items from the gift box (Image via OnePlus, Weibo)

Physical items in the gift box are:

OnePlus 9RT Sucrose phone case Sucrose stand poster Anemo themed back-clip cooling fan Sucrose badge

In-game rewards obtained from the redemption code when buying the gift box (Image via OnePlus, Weibo)

In addition, the buyers will receive a redemption code with Genshin Impact in-game rewards such as:

1000 Primogems 5x Vayuda Turquoise Chunk 15x Mystic Enhancement Ore 100000 Mora 5x Nutritious Meal (V.593)

The phone OnePlus 9RT comes with a pre-installed Sucrose theme, attracting the attention of Genshin Impact fans who love Sucrose. Although highly priced at above 500 USD, it may successfully attract Chinese gamers to buy the gift box, especially since it is limited.

