Active Genshin Impact redeem codes to get 110 Primogems for free

There are two active Genshin Impact redeem codes that players can use right now for free Primogems:

BSPD3ZRXU985 (60 Primogems + 10,000 Mora)

GENSHINGIFT (50 Primogems + 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores)

Genshin Impact 2.2 had several other redeem codes, but they have expired and cannot be used. However, the two codes above are still valid and will reward users with 110 Primogems in total.

If they enter the code wrong or have already used it, gamers won't get anything new. That said, it's easy to enter these codes, even for those who haven't done it before.

How to use Genshin Impact redeem codes to get 110 Primogems for free

A successful redeem code usage (Image via Genshin Impact)

Copy one of the two codes (BSPD3ZRXU985 or GENSHINGIFT) and log into Genshin Impact. From here, open up the pause menu and go to "Settings" (the gear icon on the left side).

Go to "Account" and then head toward "Redeem Now." It should say, "Enter redemption code".

Paste the code and click on "Exchange". If successful, it will say "Redemption Complete". If failed, it will give a few error messages.

Either the code is already in use, or the player didn't copy the entire code correctly.

Repeat this process with the other code to collect 110 Primogems in total.

Alternate method

There is another way to use redeem codes (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players can also enter the redeem code through the official website. They can click here to get redirected there automatically.

It will ask users to enter their server. Once they select the correct one, it should automatically input the character nickname. Afterward, gamers can key in the Redeem Code like usual.

This method is ideal for those who can't log into the game for one reason or another. It will give the same messages as if the player was entering it in-game.

The two active redeem codes' rewards

These codes work for Genshin Impact 2.2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

If Genshin Impact players enter both Redeem Codes, they will earn:

110 Primogems

10,000 Mora

10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

BSPD3ZRXU985 gives 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora.

GENSHINGIFT awards 50 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

Both codes work for all Genshin Impact servers. They should work for the rest of October. The GENSHINGIFT code will never expire, so users who enter it once shouldn't expect to enter it again for more Primogems.

They must remember that entering a redeem code will always be done in the same method:

Genshin Impact players copy a code. Enter it in-game or on the website. Redeem it and repeat the process with other codes.

