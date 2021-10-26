Genshin Impact Starglitter Exchange shop characters and weapons for November 2021

The Genshin Impact shop resets every month and brings exciting deals for players. Accordingly, new characters and weapons will be up for sale in November 2021. Players can get them in exchange for Masterless Starglitter, a special currency in the game.

Players must have noticed that the Masterless Starglitter Shop follows a fixed cycle of characters and weapons. Every month, a set of two characters alongside a weapon set arrives in the 'Starglitter Exchange' section under Paimon's Bargains.

Genshin Impact Starglitter Exchange shop characters for November 2021

Based on the fixed cycle, Lisa and Bennett will be available in the Genshin Impact shop throughout the month of November. Both characters will be available for 34 Masterless Starglitter.

Lisa is one of the starter F2P (free-to-play) characters in Genshin Impact, and is great for beginners. On the flip side, Bennett is arguably the best support character in the game, thanks to his brilliant healing and ATK buff abilities.

Players who've been eager to unlock constellations for Bennett will be delighted with November's shop. Having said that, they might want to refrain from unlocking the character's sixth constellation as it significantly decreases his support strengths.

At the moment, the Genshin Impact shop is offering Amber and Razer to players. In addition, the Royal set of weapons is also available.

Genshin Impact Starglitter Exchange shop for October 2021 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact Starglitter Exchange shop weapons for November 2021

Players struggling to enhance the Crit DMG stat on their characters will be elated to learn that the Blackcliff series of weapons is returning to the Shop in November 2021.

The entire set includes:

Blackcliff Longsword- Sword

Sword Blackcliff Warbow - Bow

- Bow Blackcliff Pole - Polearm

- Polearm Blackcliff Agate - Catalyst

- Catalyst Blackcliff Slasher- Claymore

All the weapons in the series have a shared Crit DMG sub-stat, and the following passive :

After defeating an opponent, ATK is increased by 12-24% for 30s. This effect has a maximum of three stacks, and the duration of each stack is independent of the others.

The Blackcliff weapons are undoubtedly a great investment for players who are building their damage dealers such as Xiao, Beidou, and Hu Tao.

In November, players will also witness a re-run banner for Hu Tao that will feature Thoma. While the former is one of the most credible damage dealers in Genshin Impact, the latter is expected to be a great defensive shield unit.

