Genshin Impact: Thoma's ascension materials, Talent level-up, Mora, and other resources

Thoma is coming to Genshin Impact with the 2.2 updates (Image via miHoYo)
Modified Oct 23, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Feature

Thoma will arrive in the second phase of Genshin Impact version 2.2. He will be featured in Hu Tao's banner as a four-star character and fans around the world are excited to explore his combat abilities.

Thoma's ascension and talent level-up materials have been revealed ahead of his release. With the help of this guide, players can start farming the required materials beforehand and max out the Pyro Polearm user as soon as possible.

Thoma's ascension materials in Genshin Impact

Players will require the following materials to fully ascend Thoma in Genshin Impact:

Ascension PhaseAgnidus AgadeFluorescent Fungus

Smoldering PearlInsigniaMora
1 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver3 03 Treasure Hoarder Insignia20,000
2 3 Agnidus Agate Fragments
10215 Treasure Hoarder Insignia
40,000
36 Agnidus Agate Fragments
20412 Silver Raven Insignia60,000
43 Agnidus Agate Chunks
30818 Silver Raven Insignia
80,000
56 Agnidus Agate Chunks
451212 Golden Raven Insignia100,000
66 Agnidus Agate Gemstone602024 Golden Raven Insignia120,000

Players can farm the materials by defeating bosses and exploring the open world.

Agnidus Agate

All Agnidus Agate items are dropped by Pyro enemies such as Pyro Hypostasis, Regisvines, and Geovishap.

Fluorescent Fungus

The only place where players can find the new Fluorescent Fungus in Genshin Impact is the Tsurumi Island.

Players can collect up to 65 Fluorescent Fungus plants in under seven minutes with the guide embedded below:

Smoldering Pearl

Pyro Hypostasis is the only source of the Smoldering Pearl in Genshin Impact. Players need to get a total of 46 Smoldering Pearls to ascend Thoma, implying that they'll have to defeat the enemy several times.

Insignia

Lastly, players can defeat the ton of Treasure Hoarders spread across Inazuma, Liyue, and Mondstadt to collect their Insignia.

Thoma's talent level up material in Genshin Impact

Alongside ascending Thoma, players must focus on improving his Pyro shield generating abilities. This can be done through talent ascension, and the following materials are required to do it:

LevelInsignia Boss materialBooks Mora 
26 Treasure Hoarder Insignia-3 Teachings of Transience12,500
33 Silver Raven Insignia-2 Guide to Transience17,500
44 Silver Raven Insignia-4 Guide to Transience25,000
56 Silver Raven Insignia-6 Guide to Transience30,000
69 Silver Raven Insignia-9 Guide to Transience37,500
7 4 Golden Raven Insignia1 Hellfire Butterfly 4 Philosophies of Transience120,000
8 6 Golden Raven Insignia1 Hellfire Butterfly 6 Philosophies of Transience260,000
99 Golden Raven Insignia2 Hellfire Butterfly 12 Philosophies of Transience450,000
1012 Golden Raven Insignia2 Hellfire Butterfly and 1 Crown of Insight 16 Philosophies of Transience700,000

Transience books

The Teaching of Transience, the Guide to Transience, and the Philosophies of Transience books can be obtained from the Violet Court domain. Players can also get them as a reputation reward from Inazuma.

Hellfire Butterfly

Also Read

The Hellfire Butterfly can be obtained after defeating Signora boss from Inazuma. She is arguably the toughest weekly boss in Genshin Impact, and the players might have a tough time grinding for the Hellfire Butterfly material.

Based on the leaks and his design, it is safe to assume that Thoma is a defensive character. He can be placed with Hu Tao as a Pyro support, or with upcoming Geo characters such as Itto and Gorou to provide a shield. As of now, the Genshin Impact community can enjoy the new events and unlock Childe.

