Genshin Impact Itto leaks: Character model, special weapon, and element type details

Genshin Impact leaks may have revealed new information about the supreme Oni of Inazuma, Arataki Itto. These leaks involve his model, a new claymore, a possible special weapon in his moveset, and his element type.

Itto seems to be a very powerful character with a boisterous personality, and he is creating waves in the fanbase with these leaks. Players who are interested in this new character will definitely want to read about these new leaks and prepare for the powerful Oni to arrive in one of Genshin Impact's future updates.

Genshin Impact leaks: Arataki Itto appearance, and the new weapon

A new leaked image of Arataki Itto wielding a huge club has been leaked, and fans are speculating even more about his appearance. Itto's model has slowly been released to players by several different leak sources, and fans are piecing it together bit by bit.

A highly detailed image of his back was leaked a little while ago and set the fanbase ablaze as many speculated about the rest of his appearance, and thankfully it seems like we won't have to wait much longer to see it.

SYP Team // Genshin Leaks @SaveYourPrimos [Unverified] Possible model sneak-peek of Arataki Itto.Source is Uncle tangzhu on NGA. Please note that even tangzhu says this might not be real, we'll have to wait and see. [Unverified] Possible model sneak-peek of Arataki Itto.Source is Uncle tangzhu on NGA. Please note that even tangzhu says this might not be real, we'll have to wait and see. https://t.co/IrjPFSOWxt

Itto seems to be a Claymore wielder, with a unique outfit befitting his Inazuman origin. He has a previously leaked Claymore equipped in the original image of his back, and while the stats of this Claymore are currently unknown, it appears that he is wielding The Other Side, a Claymore leaked quite a long time ago.

max | 6/90 @yanfeifc [datamined] (from a long time ago lol)

Name: "The Other Side"

Rarity: 5*

Base ATK: 44

2nd Stat: ?

Ascension materials needed: Luminous Sands from Guyun, Agent's Sacrificial Knife, Whopperflower Nectar [datamined] (from a long time ago lol)

Without knowing the stats of this weapon, it's hard to make predictions about Itto's kit, but it seems like he will be able to change whatever weapon he has equipped into the rocky club he's seen using in the newly leaked screenshot. This new information lines up with what is known about Itto's current element.

Itto's leaked element

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Some info about Itto -Itto is a 5 star Geo Claymore character who has the "Male" body type.In game he is described as "tall, having a large build and two large horns, initially appearing to be scary at first glance." Some info about Itto -Itto is a 5 star Geo Claymore character who has the "Male" body type.In game he is described as "tall, having a large build and two large horns, initially appearing to be scary at first glance."

Thanks to an earlier leak from reputable source UBatcha, it appears that Itto will be using the Geo element when released in Genshin Impact. He will be a 5-star character as well, likely appearing on a banner in the 2.3 update. Fans will need to wait for more official information or leaks to know more about Itto's abilities, but it seems like the wait won't take much longer.

Genshin Impact continues to add new characters, and Arataki Itto is definitely one that many players are looking forward to.

