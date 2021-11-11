What to expect from Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream besides banners

Genshin Impact recently announced its 2.3 livestream, which will soon preview new additions from the upcoming patch.

As always, players can expect the event banners to rotate once the update is live. An Albedo rerun is likely, and Itto's banner should also arrive with Gorou as a 4-star. The new Geo characters may be the most exciting part of the update, but leakers have also revealed many other upcoming contents.

Genshin Impact leakers reveal 2.3 content that may appear in the special livestream

Upcoming events in Genshin Impact 2.3

Leakers have revealed a few events that may arrive in version 2.3 of Genshin Impact. The livestreams always preview these events, so viewers can expect to see these mentioned in the broadcast:

Shadows Amidst Snowstorms

Marvelous Merchandise

In one upcoming event, Shadows Amidst Snowstorms, Genshin Impact players will build and level up snowmen in Dragonspine. Leaks suggest the event will have three parts, ending with a boss battle that seems like some Whopperflower.

Shadows Amidst Snowstorms will reward players with new 4-star weapon, Primogems, and enhancement materials.

BLANK @genshinBLANK

A continuation of the last year's Dragonspine event that features Albedo and a big amount of in-game content to explore.



⚬ STC

Impact Dust and Shadowed Snow - Main 2.3 Event

Prior leaks referred to this Dragonspine event as "Dust and Shadowed Snow." Regardless of the name, leaks have revealed details about the weapon reward, Cinnabar Spindle.

At level 90, Cinnabar Spindle should have a base attack of 454 and a defense substat of 69. According to leaks, the sword's passive ability will buff Elemental Skill damage based on the character's defense.

Marvelous Merchandise has been a recurring event in Genshin Impact. According to leaks, this event may return in version 2.3.

During Marvelous Merchandise, Genshin Impact players may fulfill daily requests for an NPC named Liben. After giving Liben his requested items, players may open a Box o’ Marvels. These boxes contain Primogems and other in-game items like Mora and level-up materials.

New artifacts

xiona @zhonglipolearm

#Genshin #genshinleaks #genshinimpactleaks #原神 #leaks In 2.3 We should also get a new set of artifacts: Husk of Opulent Dreams & Divine Chorus In 2.3 We should also get a new set of artifacts: Husk of Opulent Dreams & Divine Chorus#Genshin #genshinleaks #genshinimpactleaks #原神 #leaks https://t.co/uBWTNL3RQR

The Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream may reveal two new artifact sets coming in the update. The upcoming Divine Chorus artifacts seem fit for Kokomi, while the Husk of Opulent Dreams pieces may be great on Itto.

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel Divine Chorus



2pc: Healing Bonus +15%

4pc: Healing effect generates a Healing Bubble (HB), up to once per 3.5s. HB will accumulate Stacked Healing (SH) as characters get healed. HB bursts after 3s, healing nearby characters (50% of SH) and damaging nearby enemies (90% of SH). Divine Chorus2pc: Healing Bonus +15%4pc: Healing effect generates a Healing Bubble (HB), up to once per 3.5s. HB will accumulate Stacked Healing (SH) as characters get healed. HB bursts after 3s, healing nearby characters (50% of SH) and damaging nearby enemies (90% of SH). https://t.co/e4dnwaxY0L

The Divine Chorus artifact set bonuses are geared toward healers. The 2-piece bonus buffs healing by 15%, while the 4-piece bonus adds extra healing and sub-DPS.

When it comes to gameplay, Kokomi hasn't been very viable thus far in Genshin Impact. However, this upcoming artifact set has the potential to change that. The Divine Chorus' Healing Bubble may greatly improve Kokomi's damage, though playtesting is needed to see how well she can perform.

hourly arataki itto @ittohourly Husk of Opulent Dreams



2pc: DEF +30%

4pc: The on-field character's Geo damage grants +6% DEF and +6% Geo damage, up to one stack every 0.3s, for a maximum of 4 stacks. When off-field, one stack is gained per 3s. When new stacks are not gained, the buff loses one stack every 6s. Husk of Opulent Dreams2pc: DEF +30%4pc: The on-field character's Geo damage grants +6% DEF and +6% Geo damage, up to one stack every 0.3s, for a maximum of 4 stacks. When off-field, one stack is gained per 3s. When new stacks are not gained, the buff loses one stack every 6s. https://t.co/TCCOh8Tvsq

Another artifact set leaked for 2.3 is Husk of Opulent Dreams. Genshin Impact characters who scale off their defense may find this set very useful. With two of these artifacts, the characters get a 30% defense buff. With four, they get Geo damage and defense buffs whenever they deal Geo damage.

Itto, who's rumored to scale off his defense, should be perfect for this set. Albedo, too, may find these artifacts useful for his Elemental Skill.

New boss battle

BLANK @genshinBLANK



⚬ STC

Impact The Golden Wolflord - King of the Rifthounds that is born from the Abyss and resides on Tsurumi Island⚬ STC #Genshin Impact #Genshin The Golden Wolflord - King of the Rifthounds that is born from the Abyss and resides on Tsurumi Island⚬ STC#GenshinImpact #Genshin https://t.co/wq4rXiWxTm

Genshin Impact leakers have revealed a Riftstalker-like word boss coming in version 2.3. Like Riftstalkers, the Golden Wolflord will apply corrosion when it hits a character. Corrosion deals damage over time and bypasses shields. Against this boss, gamers can forego characters like Zhongli in favor of a dedicated healer.

The 2.3 livestream may showcase the Golden Wolflord's attacks. If the leaks are true, players may see several different clawing and biting attacks. Also, the boss will have some helpers. Rifthound Alphas will provide the boss with shields, and Geo damage should be the most effective way to deal with them.

Redeem codes

wait genshin livestream means new codes OMG

Aside from all the playable content, the 2.3 livestream may also give out redeem codes. This has been standard practice in past livestreams, often awarding players with three redeem codes worth 100 Primogems each.

Livestream redeem codes often expire quickly. Genshin Impact players will probably have to use the code within a single day of the broadcast to collect the free rewards.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

>>>



The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 12/11/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

The Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream will air on 12 November at 7:00 AM (UTC -5). Gamers should make sure to check out the program live on Genshin Impact's Twitch channel. Those who can't make it may also find the stream uploaded to the game's YouTube page.

