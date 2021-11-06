Active Genshin Impact redeem codes in November 2021: Get free Primogems

Genshin Impact players can get up to 110 Primogems by using two redeem codes in November 2021.

These two codes are permanent, which means that some players might have already used them beforehand. If they're unsure, they can always try to redeem these codes to check.

The two redeem codes are:

GENSHINGIFT (50 Primogems + 3 Hero's Wits)

(50 Primogems + 3 Hero's Wits) BSPD3ZRXU985 (60 Primogems + 10,000 Mora)

Players can get mail that says they have already used these codes before. Aside from that, they will also be informed if the codes are already in effect.

Note: Codes can only be used once per account.

There are two redeem codes for Genshin Impact players to use in November 2021 for free Primogems

Players will see this message in-game if it works (Image via Genshin Impact)

For the time being, players only have these two redeem codes to use. Typically, the start of a new update introduces new temporary codes, so fans will have to wait until Genshin Impact 2.3 comes out.

Genshin Impact 2.3 is scheduled to launch on 23 November 2021. Until then, they still have these two old codes (which some players might not have used yet):

GENSHINGIFT

BSPD3ZRXU985

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact

Players can redeem their codes here in-game (Image via Genshin Impact)

If a player is new to redeeming codes in Genshin Impact, they have two options. One is through the official website and the other is through the in-game features. Either way, the concept is the same.

To redeem a code, the player needs to copy and paste it into the relevant section. For those who would prefer to do it in-game, they can follow these steps:

Pause the game to see the Paimon Menu. Go to Settings (it should be an icon that looks like a gear). Head to Account. Click on the "Redeem Now" option near Redeem Code. Paste the code and click on "Exchange."

Both codes will award the player with 110 Primogems.

It works similarly on the official website (Image via miHoYo)

If players prefer to use the official website, they need to:

Log in. Select the relevant server. Ensure the "Character Nickname" section is accurate (it should automatically update if the player only has one account). Paste the redemption code and click on "Redeem."

If done correctly, players will get 110 Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Note: Players won't get 220 Primogems by doing both methods. They can do it either way to get 110 Primogems, so it depends on their personal preference.

