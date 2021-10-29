Genshin Impact October 2021 Redeem code: Get free Primogems quickly

Genshin Impact players can utilize two Redeem codes to earn 100 Primogems for October 2021.

Both codes have been verified to work, and they are BSPD3ZRXU985 and GENSHINGIFT. Travelers only have to copy the codes and paste them into the Redeem Code section in-game. Alternatively, they can enter it on the official website. Either way, they will earn 110 Primogems, 10,000 Mora, and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores.

These Redeem Codes shouldn't be confused with temporary ones. Genshin Impact 2.2 had several of those types of codes, but they no longer work. Hence, this article only includes the ones that work.

Two Genshin Impact October 2021 Redeem Codes to use for free Primogems

How the official website looks (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are two ways to activate Redeem Codes in Genshin Impact. Both methods follow a similar concept. The above picture includes the procedure for doing it on the official website. The URL should read "https://genshin.mihoyo.com/en/gift."

The player needs to log in and select their appropriate server. If they see their in-game character name under "Character Nickname," then they've done it correctly.

From there, paste the two codes under "Redemption Code" and hit "Redeem." The two Redeem Codes are:

BSPD3ZRXU985

GENSHINGIFT

The in-game version of the previous method (Image via Genshin Impact)

Alternatively, Travelers can boot up Genshin Impact and enter the Redeem Codes there. Once everything loads, pause the game and head to settings. From there, go to "Account" and then click on "Redeem Now."

They should see a section where they can enter the codes. Copy and paste both codes (BSPD3ZRXU985 and GENSHINGIFT) to claim the free 100 Primogems and other goodies.

Other free Primogems to consider

One can search for Genshin Impact under Prime Gaming (Image via Prime Gaming)

If Genshin Impact players want more free Redeem Codes, they can always check Prime Gaming if they're a member. The current bundle includes:

60 Primogems

8 Hero's Wits

5 Crispy Potato Shrimp Platter

There is a new bundle every month, although it won't always include Primogems. Every odd bundle includes Primogems, whereas even bundles have Fragile Resin.

The concept works similar to the above Redeem Codes, as players click on "claim" and are taken to a new page. From there, they can see several codes. The main one to consider would be this month's current code, so players should copy it and paste it in either the website or the game's "Redeem Code" section.

Likewise, Genshin Impact players can get 20 Primogems for specific days in the Daily Check-In.

