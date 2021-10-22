Genshin Impact's Amazon Prime offer rewards in October 2021

If Genshin Impact players have an Amazon Prime account, they can claim a free offer via Prime Gaming.

Technically, the offer lasts for less than a month. The current one started on 14 October 2021, and will end on 4 November 2021. Every odd-numbered bundle includes Primogems. Fortunately for Genshin Impact fans, the current bundle is the fifth one.

It's worth reiterating that this article is only relevant for those who have an Amazon Prime account.

Availing Genshin Impact rewards through the latest Amazon Prime offer in October 2021

How to find the latest Amazon Prime offer for Genshin Impact

There are two main ways to do so. One method involves finding it on Twitch, and the other consists of the player going to Prime Gaming's official website.

What the Genshin Impact offer looks like (Image via Twitch)

On Twitch, click on "Prime Loot." It will be an icon with a white crown outline. Upon clicking on it, there will be a drop-down menu for several offers. If Travelers have Amazon Prime, they can collect any offer for free.

This article will focus solely on the Genshin Impact option. It should have the Genshin Impact 2.2 official art on it.

It will also state that the offer lasts from October 14 to November 4. Click on the "Claim" button.

The Prime Gaming website also allows players to claim their free offer (Image via Prime Gaming)

Alternatively, Genshin Impact players can go directly to the Prime Gaming website. Amazon Prime also works here, as it leads to the same destination. Use the search bar and search for Genshin Impact to find it.

From there, click anywhere on the box with the offer.

The bundle

Genshin Impact players should see something similar (Image via Amazon)

The current rewards stem from Prime Gaming Bundle #5. It includes:

60 Primogems

8 Hero's Wits

40,000 Mora

5 Crispy Potato Platter

If Travelers have Amazon Prime, they can claim it. Copy the code and log into Genshin Impact.

Paste the code into this section to claim the rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

Open the Paimon Menu (the pause screen) and head to settings. Afterwards, go to Account. Under this section, there should be an option known as "Redeem Now."

Select it and paste the code. If the user entered the wrong code, they would get nothing. Likewise, entering a used code will net them no new rewards either. Additionally, a message will pop up, stating:

"This Redemption Code is already in use."

It's the same process for every new bundle available via Amazon Prime. The next one won't include Primogems, but the bundle after it will. Either way, the rewards will always be delivered to the player.

The whole process shouldn't take long, and experienced players can accomplish it in less than a minute.

