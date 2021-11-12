Genshin Impact 2.3 livestream leaks: Eula and Albedo banner rerun revealed by reliable sources

Genshin Impact's 2.3 livestream will be conducted in a few hours, and reliable leakers have already revealed that two re-run banners will arrive in the next patch.

Alongside Albedo, players will be able to wish for Eula in a separate re-run banner. However, the two re-run banners are based on specific new mechanics explained below.

- New banner type for reruns. Will only show up with another rerun. Shares pity with Character Banner.



- First half of 2.3 will be Albedo Rerun Banner and Eula Rerun Banner. Second half will be Gorou + Itto Banner.



First half of 2.3 will be Albedo Rerun Banner and Eula Rerun Banner. Second half will be Gorou + Itto Banner.

Eula and Albedo will return in Genshin Impact 2.3 re-run banners

Interestingly, Genshin Impact will introduce a new type of banner for re-run characters with the 2.3 patch. Alongside the obvious character event wish, a new character event wish-2 banner will be added.

In update 2.3, one re-run banner will feature Albedo and the other Eula.

The character event wish-2 banner will only be for re-runs, implying that it will feature old characters. These banners will be released occasionally and will be announced beforehand.

However, both the character event wish and character event wish-2 banners will share pities and wish counts.

Here are some examples that can help users understand the system:

If players spend 60 rolls on the character event wish banner but don't get the five-star, they are guaranteed to get a five-star character from the character event wish-2 banner in the subsequent 40 pulls.

Players get a non-rate up five-star character from the character event wish banner (Ex. Jean, Diluc, Keqing, Qiqi, etc.). If they then roll on the character event wish-2 banner, their next 5-star is guaranteed to be a rate-up character.

Players spend six rolls on the character event wish banner and do not get a four-star. If they pull on the character event wish-2 banner, it will drop a guaranteed 4-star in the subsequent four pulls.

The pity and wish counts will not expire once the banner leaves and will be inherited by the consequent event wish and re-run banners.

Having said that, there's no information on the four-star characters that will be featured in the upcoming banners.

It is worth noting that the new banner type also uses Intertwined Fates.

- New banner type is a SEPARATE banner running concurrently with the first. Uses same currency (Intertwined Fates).



- Weapon Banner appears to remain unchanged.



- Unsure how 4✰ rate-ups are affected.



- Wait for Livestream for official confirmation + details. SaveYourPrimos @SaveYourPrimos Summary:



- New banner type for reruns. Will only show up with another rerun. Shares pity with Character Banner.



- First half of 2.3 will be Albedo Rerun Banner and Eula Rerun Banner. Second half will be Gorou + Itto Banner.



New banner type is a SEPARATE banner running concurrently with the first. Uses same currency (Intertwined Fates).

Weapon Banner appears to remain unchanged.

Unsure how 4✰ rate-ups are affected.

Hence, two re-run banners featuring Albedo and Eula banners are expected to arrive in the first half of the 2.3 update. While the American player base will be able to pull on the banner on November 23, those across Europe and Asia will have to wait until November 24.

Genshin Impact banners that will be released after Albedo and Eula

Following the re-runs, Itto and Gorou will arrive in Genshin Impact on December 14. As of now, there's no information if a re-run (character event wish-2) banner will be released alongside Itto's banner.

However, the new banner mechanics have opened up the possibility that both Ganyu and Xiao might have their re-runs together in the 2.4 update for Genshin Impact. From the looks of it, this is miHoYo's strategy to bring back old characters more efficiently while also giving gamers a better chance at unlocking them.

As a word of caution, the information mentioned above is based on leaks, and readers must take it with a grain of salt.

