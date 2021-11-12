Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Itto & Kokomi's artifacts spotted

Genshin Impact 2.3 is about two weeks away, and leakers have already unveiled two artifact sets coming in the update.

According to the leaks, the Husk of Opulent Dreams and Divine Chorus artifact sets will be released in version 2.3. Leakers have now revealed the designs and set bonuses of both these artifact sets.

From what's been uncovered, it's very likely that one of these sets will be great for Kokomi, while the other may be perfect for Itto.

Genshin Impact leakers find two artifact sets coming in version 2.3

Husk of Opulent Dreams

According to Genshin Impact leakers, the Husk of Opulent Dreams artifacts may have a 2-piece bonus that buffs a character's defense by 30%.

Meanwhile, characters with four of these artifacts will get buffs when dealing Geo damage on-field. Upon doing so, the character stacks up to four 6% defense and 6% Geo damage buffs.

Stacks also accumulate every three seconds when the character is off-field. However, if the character isn't gaining stacks, they lose one every six seconds.

Husk of Opulent Dreams may be a great set for Genshin Impact characters like Albedo and Itto. Whether he's on-field or not, Albedo deals constant Geo damage with his Elemental Skill. His Elemental Skill also scales off his defense, making the artifact set buffs especially useful.

Itto's combat abilities are now leaked, and the defense buffs should work well for him as well. During his Elemental Burst, Itto's attack stat scales higher based on his defense.

Itto's normal, charged, and plunging attacks will also deal Geo damage during his burst, so he should find it easy to trigger the 4-piece bonus.

Divine Chorus

Leaks suggest that the 2-piece set of Divine Chorus will provide a 15% healing bonus. Extra healing bonuses are often unnecessary in Genshin Impact, but Divine Chorus' 4-piece bonus may be rather useful for some characters.

A character with four Divine Chorus artifacts will create a Healing Bubble whenever they heal someone. This bubble accumulates all friendly healing for three seconds. The bubble then bursts, healing party members for 50% of the stacked healing, and damaging nearby enemies by 90%.

Many in the Genshin Impact community believe this artifact set will be perfect for Kokomi. She can heal constantly with her Elemental Skill and burst, meaning she can create Healing Bubbles regularly. Kokomi's damage numbers have been unimpressive thus far, but perhaps the Healing Bubbles can change that.

It would be interesting to see Kokomi playtested with Divine Chorus artifacts. She doesn't really need the artifacts' healing buffs, but the added sub-DPS may make her a more viable character in Genshin Impact.

To learn whether these two artifacts will be confirmed for version 2.3, gamers can check out tomorrow's livestream. The program will air on 12 November 2021 at 7.00am (UTC -5), and it will probably reveal these artifacts in full detail.

