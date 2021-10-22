Genshin Impact 2.3 leak reveals Gorou and Itto's gameplay and attack AoE

Genshin Impact leakers have released new footage of two upcoming playable characters, Itto and Gorou.

On Twitter, Genshin Impact hinted that Gorou and Arataki Itto will become playable characters in version 2.3. Genshin Impact confirmed them both as Geo characters, and since then, leakers have revealed much more about their gameplay.

Recently, two videos were posted on Reddit that showcase Itto and Gorou’s combat abilities and the area of effect (AoE) of their attacks.

Gorou’s combat abilities in Genshin Impact

In the leaked video below, gamers can see Gorou use both of his combat abilities in Genshin Impact.

According to leaks, Gorou’s Elemental Skill will create an AoE field that buffs party members. With one Geo character on the team, everyone will get a defense buff in this field. With two Geo members, everyone will be more resistant to interruption. Lastly, with three Geo characters, the party gets a Geo damage bonus.

Gorou’s Elemental Burst should be somewhat similar to his Elemental skill. He will create a field that provides the same buffs as his skill. But unlike his skill, this field will move with the active character. It should also deal regular Geo damage via Crystal Collapses, and pull Crystallize shards toward the active character.

Based on the leaked footage, the AoE fields of Gorou's skill and burst seem to be the same in size. Genshin Impact players should have a good amount of room to move around in Gorou's skill AoE. Gorou players will be able to use his Elemental Skill every 10 seconds to relocate the AoE.

Itto’s burst AoE in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact leakers believe Itto's burst will convert his normal, charged, and plunging attacks to deal Geo damage. Itto's attack (ATK) stats and speed should also be buffed, based on his defense stat for the duration of his burst. Also, as a defensive measure, Itto's burst should also increase his resistance to elemental and physical damage.

During Itto's burst, his normal attacks should provide Superlative Strength stacks. Itto can use these stacks to create unique charged attacks, composed of Arataki Kesagiri Slashes and ending with a single Saichimonji Slash.

As the leaked video shows, Itto wields a different weapon while his Elemental Burst is active. With his spiked club, Itto can attack wildly in a much greater AoE than his typical normal attacks.

Itto's Elemental Skill, "Masatsu Zetsugi: Akaushi Burst!" is also showcased in the leaked Gorou video. This ability creates a Geo construct bull that taunts enemies and provides Itto with Superlative Strength stacks. Again, these stacks can then be used for more powerfully charged attacks.

Itto and his akaushi bull in Genshin Impact (Image via waffel)

Itto will certainly be an interesting character in Genshin Impact. Leaks believe he'll be a 5-star character in version 2.3, making him the first 5-star Geo character with a main DPS kit.

With Itto and Gorou's arrival, Genshin Impact 2.3 seems like a Geo-focused patch. Gamers who like Geo-dominant teams will soon have more character options once the new banners go live.

