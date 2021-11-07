5 best 4-star characters in Genshin Impact 2.2 Spiral Abyss (November 2021)

Not everybody has access to specific 5-star characters in Genshin Impact 2.2, but several 4-star characters are viable for the Spiral Abyss.

One of the main advantages of a 4-star character is that it's easy to acquire them; thus, their Constellations are more accessible for the average player. Some Constellations are exceptionally powerful, which is beneficial for challenging content like the Spiral Abyss.

Genshin Impact 2.2 players have a diverse number of options when it comes to good 4-star units. They tend to focus on supporting the team, but a few of these characters can provide respectable DPS.

These 4-star characters are likely to be useful past Genshin Impact 2.2, as well.

Five of the most used 4-star characters in Genshin Impact 2.2's Spiral Abyss)

1) Bennett

As far as 4-star characters go, it's hard to top Bennett (Image via Genshin Impact)

It would be difficult to think of a time when Bennett would be considered a bad unit. In terms of the number of players who own the character, he would be the most used one overall for Genshin Impact 2.2's Spiral Abyss.

Bennett's weaponry is diverse, as he has respectable damage and top-tier support capabilities. As far as artifacts go, 4-piece Noblesse Oblige is by far his most popular option.

Much of Bennett's usefulness comes from his Elemental Burst, so supplementing its benefits further makes him an even better unit.

2) Xingqiu

Xingqiu will continue to be a good unit past Genshin Impact 2.2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Xingqiu often competes with Bennett as the best 4-star character in the game. He supplements his team's DPS with his rain swords created by both his Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst.

Whereas Bennett's weaponry was diverse and primarily used one artifact set, the opposite is true for Xingqiu. He has a few artifact sets to consider, but Sacrificial Sword is his de facto option as far as weapons go.

It's not uncommon for Genshin Impact 2.2 players to use both Xingqiu and Bennett while attempting the Spiral Abyss's hardest floors.

3) Xiangling

She is a free unit if the player plans to complete the Spiral Abyss (Image via miHoYo)

Her Elemental Skill is unreliable, but she more than makes up for that by having an amazing Elemental Burst. Xiangling's Pyronado lasts from 10 to 14 seconds (depending on if the player has her fourth Constellation or not).

It's a massive AOE that constantly surrounds the player, and it continues to be active after swaps (like Xingqiu's rain swords). Several weapons work well for her, but her main artifact set is a 4-piece Crimson Witch of Flames.

It's easy to trigger Elemental Reactions with her Elemental Burst. Thus, her overall DPS and support capabilities are helpful to any player attempting the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 2.2.

4) Diona

Diona is primarily a support character (Image via Genshin Impact)

Shields and healing in one unit tend to be worthwhile. Her damage potential is nothing special, but the sheer utility she provides is too good to ignore. Equipping a Sacrificial Bow gives her a chance to reset the cooldown of her Elemental Skill if it deals damage to a foe.

Her Elemental Skill is the shield, making it helpful in protecting a player's fragile units from the most formidable Spiral Abyss foes in Genshin Impact 2.2. As far as artifacts go, Diona's options are versatile.

The most popular option is a 4-piece Noblesse Oblige, which complements her Elemental Burst and overall support capabilities.

5) Sucrose

Swirl DMG is always nice to have in the Spiral Abyss (Image via miHoYo)

If players don't own Venti or Kazuha, Sucrose is their next best option for the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 2.2. Both her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst can enable Swirl DMG, predictably making a 4-piece Viridescent Venerer her best artifact set.

Sacrificial Fragments is her most used weapon by a large margin in the Spiral Abyss for Genshin Impact 2.2. Having the opportunity to reset the cooldown of her Elemental Skill only makes her an even better support option.

